According to the St. Joseph County Historical Review, the earliest occupiers of St. Joseph County, Michigan were the Notawasepe Potawatomie Indians.
Then in 1829, the first white settler, Roswell Schellhous, arrived and built a log cabin. Soon his relatives followed from Ohio and platted a town in 1832. A school was built in 1833. A post office established in 1835 and mint was planted. Mint oil became the primary industry.
In the mid-1830’s, Charles Palmer arrived and became active in organizing a saw mill and a grist mill. Palmer Lake is named after him.
Colon became registered in 1844. The name was decided by Lorensie Schellhhous when she opened a dictionary and saw the word “colon.”
In 1910, the first Amish family arrived from Allen County. Word of the rich farm land and sizable orchards planted by the early settlers brought more Amish from Berne Indiana.
Today, St. Joseph County has the largest Amish community in Michigan and are very creative. Recently, an Amish entrepreneur started an Uber service with his buggy.
Colon’s population of 1,100 explodes in the summer with three lakes in the area. It’s also attracts magic enthusiasts.
The Magic Capital of the World
In 1920, the Great Blackstone (Harry Blackstone, Sr.) decided to vacation from his traveling magic show in Colon. He eventually invited Percy Abbott to the area. He fell in love with the lakes and decided to stay. They formed a partnership to sell magician’s supplies. Eventually, Abbott’s Magic Company was formed, and it became the largest manufacturer of magic equipment in the world.
In 1935, Abbott invited magical performers for Abbott’s Magic Get Together. Over the years, more than a thousand magicians descended on the village. Residents supplied room and board to support the onslaught.
Today, Colon is still the home of the Abbot Magic Company, but also Sterlini Magic Manufacturing and the Grand Magic Theater. The village cemetery is the resting place for several legends including Blackstone and his son. It’s so famous that it has become somewhat of a macabre tourist stop.
Farrand Hall
It’s unknown what drew young Henry Farrand to this remote area from the east, but in 1854 he built a legacy. Southwest of Colon is a stately Greek Revival house modeled after his aunt’s house in the Philadelphia area.
In 1972, Farrand Hall was placed on the National Register of Historic Places and over the years, the property has been an Airbhb, a pastor’s retreat and a wedding venue
In 2017, Jacob Hagan and James Gray purchased the 12-acre, park-like property that includes a pond, an orchard, gardens, and forest that supports wildlife. The initial purpose was that the property would be an escape from their hectic business lives in Chicago.
After several renovations, Farrand Hall has transitioned to a destination dining location featuring chefs from all over the Midwest. Chefs provide six-course, fixed-price menus each Saturday. Last week, Grey Ghost (Detroit) chefs, John Virmiglio and Joe Giacomino served a dinner featuring heirloom tomatoes, masala grilled chicken, Wagyu beef ribs and a clever sweet corn dessert. The eighty-plate, outdoor dinner was sold-out as are most events.
Recently, Jody Brunori, former chef at The Laundry in Fenton Michigan was hired to take over the kitchen. She plans three-course, Friday night dinners in the newly constructed barns.
The “Black Barn” is now a café with a full commercial kitchen, gift shop and bakery. So, we had to check it out.
The lunch menu is very simple offering two types of quiche, a sandwich, a tuna-based salad, a chicken salad, and a box lunch for carry-out. I went for the tomato and burrata ham sandwich. Served between two slabs of house-made focaccia was a gob of the young mozzarella cheese (burrata), tomato, arugula, and delicious ham. Slathered with a pesto, it didn’t take long to gobble this unique sandwich.
Meanwhile, Gayle, my wife, ordered the veggie quiche. It too was spot-on.
Colon has several reasons to make the drive from Lake Country. Farrand Hall is certainly a luscious location, and we’ll go back for one of those Friday dinners.