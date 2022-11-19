As Thanksgiving approaches, I’m compelled to write about my friends, Dean and Vera Witmer. Much of this is from my book, Farmers in Lake Country, where Creekside Farm was featured for their contribution to the local food scene.
The farm has a long history according to oldest daughter Hannah. As she wrote in a story about her and her siblings growing-up on the farm, it dates to her Great-Great-Great Grandfather Hoover, who built the current farmhouse adjacent Little Yellow Creek in 1893.
Dean grew up on the farm, as well, and when he married Vera, they moved to the farm to create a life for themselves and children to come.
The Witmer’s five children, although all grown, still return to the farm when they can. With 80 acres total and 70 acres being farmed, they need all the help they can get.
At last count, they were planting some row crops, raising beef cattle, pigs, free range Isa Brown chickens, broiler chickens and turkeys. A couple acres are dedicated to fruit trees, including apple tree varietals, many, of which, are pressed into cider each fall.
Then there are the strawberry patch and the raspberry bushes — both producing an abundance every year.
In the garden, you will find unusual items like celery root, okra, edamame, fennel, purslane, tomatillos and Romanesco. More common are carrots, tomatoes, broccoli, beets, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, kale, kohlrabi, squashes, cabbages, all types of peppers and lettuces, Indian and sweet corn and a variety of herbs.
With all these crops becoming abundant every year, the Witmer’s quickly recognized that they should share their bounty. After exploring various markets around Elkhart County, they settled on Goshen’s Millrace Farmers Market when it opened in 2000.
Today, the market is now Goshen Farmer’s Market, and Creekside Farm is a constant every Tuesday and Saturday. Now in their twenty-second year, Dean and Vera take pride in the generations of families that keep coming back over the years.
Expanding the Farm
As the farm flourished, Dean quit his day-job in 2005. Then, in 2013, they expanded by purchasing a nearby farm that was classified as a “Centenial Farm” in 1993 when Vera’s parents owned the property.
Part of the farm includes a huge maple grove. So, in 2014, the Witmer’s produced over 200 gallons of pure maple syrup. I recall Dean once told me that it takes about forty-gallons of sap to make one gallon of pure syrup.
To reduce the syrup, they use a wood-fired evaporator. To fuel the evaporator, they collect and cut firewood throughout the winter in preparation of sap season. The result is that they have maple syrup to sell year-round.
Turkeys
As early as August, turkeys can be ordered. For years now, we have ordered our Thanksgiving turkey from the Witmer’s and have never been disappointed.
They order turkey chicks in the spring and raise them until they are ready for your Thanksgiving table. We always order the smallest one in the flock, and it usually comes in around 12 to 14 pounds.
I like to brine the bird in salt water for a couple days. Then stuff it with onion, lemon and orange pieces coated with a sage-based spice mix. I grill the bird at around 300 degrees for as long as it takes while basting it in a lemon-butter-spice mix (I use cumin in my spice mix.).
Check-out Creekside Farm at the Goshen Farmer’s Market. They always have something for your next meal. And, we’ll pick-up our turkey next Tuesday.
Happy Thanksgiving!