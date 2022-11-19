Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and waves 6 to 12 feet expected. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 AM Saturday to 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&