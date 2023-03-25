South Carolina’s low country awaits
First Stop: Saint Helena’s Island
Some records show that Spanish explorer, Joao da Nova, landed here in the early 1500’s. Other records show that the island was named Santa Elena in 1521 when Spanish colonist Francisco Gordillo arrived to capture Native Americans to work as slaves at Spanish sugar plantations in the Caribbean. They called it the capital of Spanish Florida.
English settlers arrived in 1659 and renamed the island St. Helena. They brought slaves from West Africa to develop the much-valued, Sea Coast cotton fields (The boll weevil ended cotton production in 1919.) and create rice paddies to produce “gold rice.” The majority were the Gullah people. Their rich culture endured even through slavery.
In 1861, the Union Army overthrew Ft. Beauregard on St. Phillips Island and freed all the slaves. One plantation that lost their slaves was the B. B. Sams plantation on Dataw Island. At one time, they “owned” 350 slaves. The plantation ruins remain today.
In 1862, the Penn School opened on St. Helena as the first-ever school for freed slaves. Almost a century later, the island became crucial to the civil rights movement. Dr. Martin Luther King stayed here when he helped plan strategies for non-violent protests.
Today, St. Helena is a major crop producing area, thrives on shrimp and oyster harvesting, and Penn Center and the Gullah Center serve to preserve and protect the island’s rich history.
Frogmore
After an hour ride from Savannah, our friends, Lana and Glen, who recently sold their property on Lake Wawasee to move south, took us to the Foolish Frog. It’s a joint along the main artery and well-frequented by regulars – including them.
The menu was everything local and, of course, with such a name, there had to be frog legs. Gayle, my wife, quickly jumped on those then added a serving of fried green tomatoes. Both were exceptional!
Meanwhile, I had my eye on the parmesan-crusted grouper special, and the seasonal soft-shelled crab. Unfortunately, our waitress announced that they were out of grouper. So, I reverted to my second choice, stuffed flounder. It was tasty, but had more crab stuffing than flounder, and she forgot the soft-shelled crab. So, I missed-out on a popular local delicacy. Maybe tomorrow?
Then we headed over to their house Dataw Island (an extension of St. Helena) adjacent a marsh that feeds Jenkins Creek and teen miles from the ocean. There, we watched the tide rise, a shrimp boat heading-out and checked for alligators.
Across the highway from the Foolish Frog, is a southern classic, McDonald Marketplace. According to Southern Living magazine, it’s one of the best places to shop. So, we had to check it out. It’s loaded with southern antiquities and definitely a tourist destination.
Port Royal
This town has a history dating back to 1562, when French explorer, Jean Rebault, set foot and named it accordingly.
Today, it’s best known as the gateway to Paris Island, the esteemed Marine Recruit Training Center, and for the fishing fleet that launches at Battery Creek.
On 11th Street, the waterfront Fishcamp awaits locals and tourists. The lunch menu offers a bevy of unusual local seafood items. So, I ordered al shrimp burger. It was excellent choice.
Meanwhile, Gayle ordered alligator bites. Fresh alligator made these bites outstanding.
Then we headed-out for ice cream at Mameem & Maude Café and Icery. Besides great ice cream, we were introduced to the gallberry. This holly-like plant is common in these parts, and although the berry is inedible, the leaves are used for tea and honey.
That evening, Glen shucked a couple dozen fresh oysters purchased from a local fish monger. Those were quickly slammed. Then they served a wonderful baked Atlantic cod. It was a great conclusion to an adventurous day in the Carolina Low Country.
Tomorrow, we are headed to the nearby Morgan River Grill at the marina. We’ll take a golf cart for this venture. Stay tuned for more luscious locations, as we are off to Beaufort in the afternoon.