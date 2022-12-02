With the apparent so-called pandemic on the downside, Lake Country locations are now opening-up with new holiday venues. Many outdoor activities have already happened but more are to come.
Local Traditions
Oakwood Resort has decked its halls, and the lighting ceremony for the twenty-foot, plus, beautifully decorated pine tree took place last Saturday. Also last week was the lighting of North Webster’s tree on the lawn in front of Pilcher’s Shoe Store
Oakwood’s tree sits in the turn-around outside the lobby entrance and looms large. The crowd for the lighting was record-setting.
As we move towards the holidays, Oakwood plans their annual “Breakfast with Santa”, which is scheduled for Dec. 17 from 8 to 11 a.m.
For New Year’s Eve, there is a special package for overnight stays. Rooms are $139, which includes a $25 gift certificate for The Pier Restaurant and a bottle of Champagne.
The Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation held its annual Christmas tree lighting last night.
Warsaw also held its tree lighting last night during their December First Friday event.
The Kimmell House Inn always presents their Victorian Christmas during the holidays. The decorations are immaculate, but you must make a reservation for brunch or “High Tea’ unless you plan to stay overnight. In that case, you receive a complimentary breakfast in the main dining area.
Local Restaurant Events
Besides Oakwood Resort, The Channel Market presents “Christmas at the Tiki Bar” Dec. 16 at 6 p. m. The Tiki Bar is a great summer watering hole for boaters, bikers, and the like. They are expanding their ‘gathering” tradition into this holiday season.
Kelly Jae’s Lakeside is including more lunch hours during the holidays. Starting in late November, they plan to stay open intermittently through New Year’s Eve. At this writing it is unclear as to whether there will be holiday specials, but rest assured, Kelly’s creativity will come to the surface during the holidays!
Further Away
The Wellfield Botanic Gardens in Elkhart presents its annual “Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights” walking tour. Open every day, except Mondays, at noon, tours must be scheduled by date and time for crowd control.
In Shipshewana, this delightful destination presents “Lights of Joy” – a holiday event that opens at 6 p.m. through Dec. 31. The entire flee market field is lined with one and a half miles of multiple arrays of holiday scenes. Get there early because last year, cars were backed-up for over a mile on Ind. 5 from both the north and the south!
Further away is Fair Oaks Farms, another delightful destination that we wrote about last year. Every year this farm-themed campus in northwest Indiana decorates their nature trail and everything else including tractors and other farm implements. Guests enjoy hot drinks and other treats along the way, then visit the Holiday Market, which opens at noon, daily. Holiday events are available until Jan. 1, and the farm’s popular “Stories and Stars with Santa” is a must-see event!
Enjoy the Holiday Market, the forest of lights and ice activities during your visit. Then after enjoying a dinner at one of the Farmhouse Restaurants, spend the night at the Fairfield Inn silo hotel on the campus. You can even reserve an outside, heated igloo for dinner, if you so choose.
Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne is another delightful destination for the holidays. Besides the variety of restaurants doing special events, the most popular place to visit is Franke Park’s dazzling drive-thru Blue Jacket Fantasy of Lights. Running through Dec. 31, there are theme light displays and special events almost every evening – requiring multiple visits. The park opens at 6 p.m.
Another highly popular venue is the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservancy in downtown. This special oasis presents holiday themes every year. This year includes a visit with Santa and his reindeer every Saturday in December.
Where ever you might wander during this holiday season, there’s always a special holiday event that awaits, so enjoy!