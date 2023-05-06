This is the Third Largest National Preservation District in the U.S.
Old Louisville is the home of the oldest restored Victorian home collection in America. Starting in the 1850’s, this 45-acre historic neighborhood south of downtown encompasses 45 blocks. Most of the homes incorporate various Victorian architectural styles such as Romanesque, Queen Anne, and Italianate.
The area attracts thousands of visitors each year with Central Park and the nearby Conrad-Caldwell House being the more popular spots.
Another attraction is the St. James Court Art Show. Now in its 66th year, this event hosts some 600 artists and draws over 300,000 visitors every October. Also popular is the Holiday Home Tour in December.
Within this historical district are a myriad of pubs, micro-breweries, bed & breakfast homes, markets and 18 restaurants.
After a very loud opening reception at the Association of High Technology Distributors Spring Meeting, I captured an Uber to a nationally acclaimed restaurant in Old Louisville that I had visited years earlier, and it’s still rated among the best.
610 Magnolia
Like the last visit, I called to ensure a spot at the bar. Indeed, as I walked through the classic yellow door into this quaint bungalow named after the address, there was one bar chair waiting with water already poured.
The ambience is dark with the ceiling displaying the original beams — all black. Local art adorns the walls, and there are always fresh white flowers on every table and the bar.
Since 2003, award-winning and Iron Chef America participate, Edward Lee, has created a quaint destination restaurant revered by both locals and visitors. His internationally influenced menu based on seasonal, fresh local ingredients is fix-price with five courses. You can add a wine pairing with each course for an additional price.
Recalling the last visit, the servings are small but loaded with flavors that make your taste buds explode!
Executive Chef Jeff Potter joined Lee in 2019 and was in the kitchen on this night. Their menu offers two choices on three of the five courses. You order your choice for those, then out comes the complimentary 610 BLT opener. Not your usual BLT, this little square of high-powered goodness had a foie gras puree with a bit of lettuce and tomato layered carefully between a cake — like bread. This bite was an extraordinary start to another culinary adventure.
The first course was a choice between a fava bean pave (roasted fava beans and asparagus terrine) and a red snapper soaked in buttermilk. I chose the latter, and it was unusually delightful. Served lightly chilled, this tidbit had an Asian flair. Coupled with kombu (seaweed), a chive-corn mixture and ramp vinegar, who knew that cold fish could be this good. And, the glass of Gruner Veltliner (Austria’s national grape) paired nicely with this and the next couple dishes.
Next up, a simple serving of a pea risotto with a rock shrimp. It was buttery and delicious. The third course was a choice between a halibut cheek with Taiwanese spinach and a fiery charred octopus with Gochujang. Knowing the Korean barbeque sauce would be too much for me, I went with the halibut making this definitely a cheek day (grouper cheeks for lunch). Served with a parsnip-spring onion puree and a small shiitake mushroom, it was yet another magnificent creation.
The main course was a choice between lamb chops and Guinea hen. I almost went with the latter because it’s served with a fiddlehead fern. Prepared properly, they are outstanding.
Regardless, the lamb turned out to be an excellent choice. Served with fregula (a Sicilian pasta much like Israeli couscous) with a hint of curry, a carrot, a touch of fennel, raisins and a tamarind jus, it was another flavor sensation.
Nearing the end, and being in major overload, of the four dessert choices there was an artisan cheese plate, which I ordered to go. Later, the evening closed with a smooth Kentucky bourbon from the Omni Hotel’s Library Lounge. That and the cheese was a nice bedtime snack.
Tomorrow — more adventures in this delightful destination.