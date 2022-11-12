LOREN SHAUM: Loren heads to New Paris this week

Where New Paris is today was once the village of the Potawatomi War Chief Five Medals, whose Indian name was Onaska.
He ceased hostilities against the government after signing the Greenville Treaty in 1795. Even though his village was destroyed by U. S. troops in 1812 and again in 1813, he remained true to the terms of the treaty.
The remains of Five Medals rest somewhere near present-day New Paris, and a well-worn marker remains to call attention to the village and its chief.
The area was first settled by the Wyland Brothers from Preble County, Ohio, where there was a town called “New Paris”. Arriving in the 1830’s, the six brothers selected the area for the abundant game and rich farmland. A marker commemorating the brothers is north of New Paris in Baintertown Park in the River Reserve County Park.
As the settlement grew, railroads came through, and New Paris became a major shipping center because two railroads intersected there.
A school was established in 1927, and the buildings remain today.
New Paris is now a community of around 1,000 and is surrounded by recreational vehicle plants, but it is still primarily an agricultural community.
Back when, I played basketball at the old New Paris school — called the Community Center. At least they had a bathroom where you could change. Some schools didn’t!
Nearby is the New Paris Speedway. On summer weekends, it’s a popular gathering spot. Back in the 1950’s, a neighbor drove stock cars, and I rode in the stock car with by neighbor buddy to the races. We pretended we were driving the car while it was pulled to the track.
In the 1950’s, New Paris had some great basketball teams. Names like Whetten, Sorg, Cripe, etc. come to mind. Dick Cripe was a particularly good player as was Denny Sorg. Those teams often raised havoc in the Elkhart sectional tournament where Elkhart always dominated.
Lots of memories from New Paris.
DeFries Gardens
Also nearby is the popular DeFries Gardens — a 13-acre garden/park also in the River Reserve County Park. This garden was once a private residence, and the Victorian-era home is surrounded by perennial gardens and woods. One garden is called the Calendar Garden and features the solstices, equinoxes and a 365-foot circular path that marks each day in a gardening season. There are also hiking trials that follows the Elkhart River that borders the property.
Landmark Bar and Grill
This was a smokey, dimly lit bar until 2019. That is when Tiffany Peak and her business partner, Heather, did a major makeover.
This circa 1830’s building still retains the original stamped tin embroidery that lines the ceiling seam. The floor is also original and so uneven that Tiffany says: “We had to put spacers on many of the table legs to keep them from wobbling.”
The décor is classic sports bar with a mega Yuengling wall that surrounds the freezer room. The bar, bar backdrops and several of the tables came from the now defunct Mexican restaurant in Syracuse.
Settling at the bar, Tiffany greeted us. After ordering a cold one, we went over the menu and found lots of items to consider. The menu promotes “fresh and local” There are craft burgers, and the colossal bacon burger is a crowd pleaser. And, there are several other handhelds with chicken being featured.
There are also steak and fish entrée options.
The taco salad, one of four salads offered, looked tempting, but instead I decided om the Alaskan whitefish basket with onion rings. Those rings were spot-om and the fish was nicely done.
Meanwhile, Gayle, my wife, decided on one of the three soups offered. Her beef stew was served with a house-made biscuit. The stew was pure comfort food, the biscuit soft and moist.
There are many items on the Landmark menu that we want to try, so we’ll be back. The place is clean, comfortably decorated, and check-out their “Take-out Taco” menu.
New Paris is another delightful destination.