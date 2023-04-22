Fort Wayne’s West Jefferson Blvd. is a delightful destination
Anchored on the north by Jefferson Pointe mall, West Jefferson is a primary artery from the south into downtown. Starting at the intersection with I-69, there are three shopping strips before you get to Jefferson Pointe — all loaded with specialty shops.
Included in this four-mile stretch is a myriad of options. Locations that we visit, on occasion, are Trader Joe’s and Von Mauer in Jefferson Pointe and Fresh Market in Covington Plaza.
Then there are a bevy of restaurants, bars and chain joints. Counting all of them, there are more than thirty.
To give you a flavor of the choices, there are two breakfast/lunch options, with Spyros being a particularly good spot.
In addition, there are three Italian restaurants, four Asian restaurants, two Mexican restaurants, several bars, three featuring American cuisine and one intriguing Middle Eastern restaurant. Deema Turkish Cuisine in Covington Plaza serves authentic Turkish fare and is a spot we need to investigate.
Catablu, which attempted an opening a couple years ago in the South Shore club house in Lake Country that didn’t last long, has been a good choice.
Around Jefferson Pointe, Biaggi’s Restorante Italiano is a good lunch spot, and during the holidays, Eddie Merlot’s opens for lunch. We’ve enjoyed both on occasion.
Chops Steak & Seafood
Opening in 2003 in The Village at Time Corners by Fort Wayne restauranter’s Chuck and Kara Pastor, Chops has become one of Fort Wayne’s most popular spots – especially for business lunches.
Building on this reputation, in 2010, they created Chops Wine Bar. Here, the focus is on a magnificent selection of wines and small plates. Wine tastings are by flights or their monster, 12-ounce pours. They also have a Chef’s Table that can seat eight.
The restaurant and wine bar are now under new ownership, but the quality remains top-shelf. They recently remodeled their event room so it can now seat 50, but the menu remains nearly the same.
On this visit, we settled at the bar, as usual, and Jennifer commenced to build a glorious bloody Mary while we perused the menu. With all the wonderful garnishes, that BM could have been lunch. A shrimp and blue-cheese stuffed olive highlighted the accompaniments.
Interesting, as we chatted, we found that Jennifer has some history in Lake Country. She mentioned: “We used to rent a little cabin on Tippy by the dance hall. We still had a good time so we rented for several summers.”
The lunch menu is not as extensive as the dinner menu but maintains several common items. There are eleven starters, with many large enough to be a full lunch. The crab cakes have been a particularly good choice in past visits.
To start, we decided on an order of onion straws. These thinly sliced onions were lightly breaded, not greasy, and possibly the best we’ve had this year!
Moving on, there are ten salads, and I’ve enjoyed their take on salade Nicoise before.
Their signature soups are French onion and a unique tomato-crab bisque. I don’t know of another location that serves the latter. They also offer a soup-sandwich combo featuring a grilled cheese panini with the tomato bisque. On this brisk day that sounded perfect, and it was! The house-made bread was stuffed with cheddar, provolone and Gruyere cheeses that oozed out with every bite. Like always, I had to add onion and that crunch worked perfectly The soup was rich and delicious.
Meanwhile, Gayle, my wife, went with the seemingly simple starter, the walleye fingers. The fingers were more like fillets. They were lightly coated with a black sesame seed-almond mixture and fried delicately. Dipped in the luscious sweet chili aioli, these were excellent! This “starter”, served with a green bean-carrot medley, was really a dinner portion.
As we waddled out, we considered Chops to be high on our list in Ft. Wayne. Their goal: “To continually be of value to our guests!” This is just another luscious location to that everyone should check-out.