EMMA — Emma is a crossroads out in the middle of nowhere. If it weren’t for the Westview schools just down the road, which creates a lot of traffic, Emma would be nowhere.
Originally named Eden Mills, there was a post office operating under that name until 1875. It was renamed Emma in 1880 and the post office continued to operate until 1903.
Today, Emma has a building supplies warehouse, a fabric store and an auto repair shop. But the real gem is Corner Cravings. Located on the corner of Lagrange County roads 200 South and 600 West, this circa 1933 building was once a general store and soda fountain, which was called the Emma Café — an Amish-run comfort food restaurant.
REVISITING
We haven’t been to Emma for a couple years, but at the recommendation of a reader (thanks Keenan), we decided to revisit this rural outpost. New owners, Cassie and Emilio Barrios opened in February. Cassie’s grandmother, Tressie, is the baker. She is Amish, and hence, all baked goods have that age-old, hands-on approach. On this snowy day, they had four fresh baked pies: cherry, peach, Dutch apple and pecan. They also had two cookie choices.
The old, worn bar that was once a soda fountain, remains intact with the original soda-fountain-style stools, and they started serving Hudsonville ice cream on March 25. The current list includes eight flavors.
The new owners gutted the interior to create a more open ambience, but the original, stamped tin ceiling remains as does the hardwood floors.
The menu is simple and has some Tex-Mex influence. Besides four standard burgers, they offer paninis, tacos, burritos and a sandwich called “Cravings,” which is a sub of fried chicken, beans, sour cream and pico de gallo.
There are four salad choices and soup-salad combos, but people come for Craving’s lasagna. There are lunch and dinner portions with the dinner portion coming with garlic toast, a cup of soup and a side.
There are 14 side dishes to choose from, and they recently added hush puppies and onion rings. Being onion ring connoisseurs of sorts, we had to try those. They did not disappoint.
On this day, the soup was chicken noodle, which was interesting. It was really chicken and pasta, and the broth was wonderful.
One of the specials was a mushroom-Swiss cheese burger. So, hearing that the burgers are excellent, I went with that. It was perfectly done, very juicy, and quite frankly, exceptional. And, the fresh-cut fries aren’t bad, either.
Gayle, my wife, went with the Tex-Mex taco. She chose chicken for the meat, and declared it to be very satisfying with a little heat. It was a soft flour taco, and the meat was topped with sour cream, shredded lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo.
Another menu addition is shrimp with hush puppies. You get six shrimp, the hush puppies and fries for only $9. That’ll fill anyone.
For those with larger appetites, Cravings offers two large steak dinners. For less than $20, you get a house-marinated steak, the potato-of-the-day, a side (I’m told the macaroni salad is stellar), a cup of soup and a slice of their home-made bread. On this day, the bread was regular white bread.
I asked Cassie about a liquor license, which she would like to get, but the property is grandfathered as a residence, so no chance. Boy, a beer with that burger would have made the day.
To cap-off this visit, we took home a slice of peach pie. The pie’s crust was extraordinarily light, and the filing was gooey and loaded with peach chunks. Yum!
Emma, near Emma Lake, is an interesting crossroads. Across the street is the Emma Warehouse, and nearby are the Country Cupboard and Carolyn’s Kitchen. The latter is a specialty grocery store that specializes in sugar-free jams. That may be another story.
While in the area, meander up the road to Mishler’s Packing Co. Their seasoned pork burgers are the best around.
