In 1775, Daniel Boone discovered a gap in Virginia’s Cumberland Mountains and ventured into a wilderness called ‘Kentucke’.
His adventures created a folk hero aura, and the “Wilderness Trail” became a major route for settlers. He founded Boonesborough on a river and created the first English speaking settlement west of the Appalachian Mountains.
In 1792, Kentucky became the 15th state and the first west of the Appalachians. Four years later, the Wilderness Road expanded to wagon travel. By the end of the century over 200,000 people crossed the gap to settle in this new wilderness.
Bourbon
As the population grew, immigrants started distilleries. The limestone filtered water created a hooch that was highly palatable. One of the first distilleries, created by Baptist minister, Elijah Craig, was in Bourbon County. Historian, Robert Moss argues that this is the origin of Kentucky’s uniquely named “whiskey from Bourbon.”
However, according to another historian, Michael Veach, two French brothers started shipping whiskey to New Orleans in charred oak barrels. Called “Old Kentucky Whiskey,” it became very popular on Bourbon Street. Hence the name?
In 1870 George Garvin Brown introduced Old Forester, the first bourbon to be sold only by the bottle. These hand-blown bottles were expensive, so Old Forester became a favorite among the rich and famous.
Louisville
George Rogers Clark founded Louisville — named after King Louis XVI of France — in 1798, and the town was chartered in 1780.
In 1817, the first steamboat chugged from Louisville to New Orleans. Faster river transportation brought more folks, and Louisville became Kentucky’s largest city by 1830.
The first Kentucky Derby was run in 1875 and quickly became an iconic tradition.
Today, Louisville has been in recent news, but not in a good way. Nonetheless, it remains the home of Muhammed Ali — perhaps the greatest boxer ever. It’s also the home to Louisville Slugger, the University of Louisville and many fabulous restaurants, pubs and bars.
And, there’s bourbon everywhere.
I’m here for the spring meeting of the Association of High Technology Distributors — an organization I founded with twelve others in 1985. This week, there were more than 400 in attendance.
As always, such events offer opportunities to explore.
River House Restaurant and Raw Bar
Chef and entrepreneur John Varanese has created a mini-empire in Louisville with three iconic restaurants: Varanese, River House and The Levee. The latter two are in the same building on the Ohio River along with Savor — a venue he created for private events and catering.
The River House is a local hot-spot with gorgeous views. On this warm day, the patio was packed, but I was able to capture a table overlooking the river (rather than sit inside at the bar). I wanted to see some river traffic.
The menu features a fabulous list of raw bar items. You can order “Peel ‘n Eat Shrimp” by the pound, if you are so inclined. Then there’s the ‘V’ Tower. This mega-sharable includes lobster, crab, oysters, shrimps and mussels.
But I came for their East Coast oysters. These savory lumps of bivalve mollusks were delightfully briny and easily quaffed while slurping a bloody Mary.
The menu also has interesting “a la carte” items including classic southern fare like okra ratatouille and crispy parmesan grit cakes.
Regardless, I wandered to the po boys. There are five with the usual oyster and shrimp versions, but there are also chilled seafood salad and a Maker’s Mark barrel-planked salmon versions. Then the grouper cheek po boy jumped right out of the page.
I’ve had halibut cheeks in Alaska and traveled extensively in the south but have never witnessed grouper cheeks. I dove in. But before the po boy arrived, Edrin, my waiter, served cornbread baked in an iron skillet. It might be the best cornbread I’ve had and could have hammered the whole thing.
Meanwhile the grouper was crispy gobs of goodness and slathered with an exceptional slaw. This was a spectacular sandwich.
The only disappointment was no river traffic! Nonetheless, I’m off to seek other luscious locations in this delightful destination.