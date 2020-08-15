Nappanee was platted in 1874 when a B&O Railroad route to Chicago was carved out of the swamplands south of what is now Market Street. They built a depot and named it Locke Station after a settlement six miles north. After platting, the railroad discovered a hydrological phenomenon — Market Street is platted on the continental divide.
Early-on, the Stahly family, who may have been the first Amish in Indiana, migrated to southwest Elkhart County in 1839. In 1873, Moses Stahly bought acreage west of what is now downtown. In the 1960s, 83 acres of that property was sold to Richard Pletcher, who had a vision. In 1970, Amish Acres opened.
THE BARNS
In February, John Kruse, of Auburn, Jason Bontrager, of Elkhart, and Marlin Stutsman, of Howe, purchased a portion of Amish Acres holdings that included the original nine buildings, two log cabins, the Round Barn Theater and a hotel. They wisely chose to retain the “Amish Acres” brand, but wanted to emphasize the historic buildings. The Barns at Amish Acres reopened in May, and last week held their 58th annual Arts and Crafts Market.
ENTER LASALLE GROUP
CEO Mark McDonnell has operated restaurants in South Bend for 28 years. We consider Lasalle Grill to be the best restaurant in northern Indiana, and executive chef Tom Sheridan has been serving up creative dishes since they opened. The antelope chop is awesome when it’s on the menu.
The new owners partnered with McDonnell and his staff to develop a farm-to-table concept. The focus was to utilize local ingredients wherever possible while retaining traditional Amish fare.
Due to COVID-19, the new owners couldn’t close on the property until April, giving McDonnell’s staff only a month to prepare for a mid-May opening. They made it happen, and Lasalle Farm & Table opened May 15.
Being in a barn, the restaurant décor sports raw wood barn beams, an original wood floor and wide windows. With seating of well over 200, the white paper-covered tables are spaced well apart.
Lisa Sheridan, also the pastry chef at Lasalle Grill, is executive chef and offers simple fare that includes chile, chicken noodle soup, Wagyu (from Stutsman’s farm) meatloaf and broasted chicken. There’s also a traditional thresher’s dinner called The Farm Feast Plate. For $25, you get a seven course meal, featuring broasted chicken and ham, plus a slice of one of the five homemade pies and a beverage (alcohol is extra). This is a real deal, and we saw a family of six share two of these dinners.
There are two salad choices, and the strawberry and feta salad, served with country rolls, is outstanding.
Under the meals section, the 12-ounce, boneless Angus ribeye steak is a real meal. It’s served with sautéed mushrooms and onions, whipped potatoes and green beans. Alternately, you can order two or four pieces of broasted chicken, which also comes with whipped potatoes and green beans, as does the meatloaf.
Another “meal” is pan seared salmon — served with wild rice and green beans.
There are also two sandwiches: Barbeque brisket and a half-pound Wagyu burger. Lauren, our excellent waitress, said, “It’s our best seller.”
So, we shared that monster. It was perfectly cooked, and the cheddar cheese oozed with every bite, making this a real elbow-dripper. And, it’s served with onion rings, which were exceptional.
The beer of choice was the Champagne Velvet Pilsner. It’s an excellent summer beer and easily quaffed.
THE VINES
As you enter through the barn door to the restaurant, there’s a large wooden counter, and adjacent is a well-stocked wine shop featuring nine whites and eight reds. Several are from surrounding regions. You can order a flight of three for $10, and a couple of the choices are not part of the main wine inventory.
Continuing the traditions of Amish Acres makes The Barns a family destination with great dining. While there, visit the General Store and the Ice Cream Shop in two of the log cabins. Only 30 minutes from Lake Country, The Barns are well-worth a drive through Amish country.
