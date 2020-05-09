It’s about time.
After struggling to stay afloat with carry-out, restaurants are now allowed to reopen, but we still can’t park at our favorite location — the bar. Here’s the latest — all at 50% capacity:
After serving 400 free meals on April 20, Huntington Street Bar and Grill will reopen Monday. Check at the door or call ahead for available seating. Carry-out is still available
Patterson’s Fish has been enjoying a brisk take-out business, but their seating area will limit visitors.
The Coffee Depot has the same problem. So, Kimie is not opening inside service until the end of May. However, they are opening outside seating next week.
Other smaller restaurants also have table spacing issues.
The Down Under Bar and Restaurant will continue their carry-out service and open with limited seating. Their pans of lasagna and meatloaf have been a big hit.
Chubbies Pub and Grub family room will greatly assist their spacing. Besides carry-out, they’re serving barbeque and smoked meats in the parking lot. Last Saturday, they served a Cajun-style shrimp boil.
The Sleepy Owl Supper Club is reopening, and they will continue with carry-out. Talk about a bargain. Last Tuesday, the Owl offered an eight-piece broasted chicken dinner for $17.99. The dinner also included a pint each of mashed potatoes and cooked corn.
Tami Vandal at Man Cave Brewery reports special seating starting Monday with tables in both the family room and bar area six feet apart.
Stefan King at HopLore Brewing in Leesburg hasn’t determined any seating arrangement adequate to reopen according to state guidelines, but they will continue serving smoked salmon and shrimp to drive-through folks.
Executive Chef Simroy Campbell at The Pier Restaurant inside Oakwood Resort will introduce the new summer menu on Monday. In addition to bringing back the Raw Bar (think fresh shucked oysters and maki rolls), the menu sports several new entrees (think pan-seared grouper). On April 30, the restaurant supplied 200 meals to Kosciusko County Hospital.
The Barbee Hotel Restaurant is opening Tuesday but by reservation only.
Stacy’s Family Restaurant is offering a Mother’s Day dinner with a choice of chicken or Swiss steak with sides for $13.95. Their carry-out business is keeping them afloat but is not sustainable. They are reopening Monday with limited seating.
The Fashion Farm Restaurant has continued to serve their fabulous ice cream, curbside. Last weekend, they offered their popular pumpkin donuts for pre-order and sold out. For Mother’s Day carry-out, the restaurant is offering five classic entrée choices, including prime rib. All dinners come with a choice of potato, green beans, dinner rolls and two cookies.
Doug Shoemaker at The Frog Tavern posted a clever, Star Wars-themed video about their reopening. They will continue with their daily specials, but with limited seating both inside and on the patio.
The Channel Marker is opening Monday with their new summer menu. If it’s anything like last year, there are some awesome sandwiches to choose from. My favorite is the beachcomber. Meanwhile, they have enjoyed continuous carry-out at both curb and dock side.
Louie’s Bar and Grill served 700 free sloppy Joe meals on April 30, and have now covered their outside patio area in preparation of a Monday opening.
There is concern that some places, such as Kiyomi Japanese Cuisine, will not come back.
WHAT CAN BE DONE?
There is still too much suffering. To assist the unemployed, especially hospital workers who have been laid-off, you can contribute to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/feed-the-needy-in-lake-country-indiana. We will partner with a local restaurant to offer meals to those in need — hopefully sometime next week.
MEANWHILE, WHAT’S COOKIN’?
With cooler temperatures this past week, comfort food was the order of the week. A favorite is meatloaf. I always mix diced vegetables into the loaf and, for this batch, chopped spinach was added. It was great, and made for excellent sandwiches later on. One loaf makes three to four meals.
The seafood of the week was tempura shrimp. These crispy morsels were a real treat.
The soup for the week was a Mexican chicken soup. This soup had layers of spices such as cumin, epazote, cilantro, and an added flavor from chopped escarole!
The salad of the week was a Greek-style beet salad.
For a delicious dessert or breakfast bread, try lemon-poppy seed.
Recipes are available by emailing comtec@kcaccess.com.
Stay well. Stay safe.
