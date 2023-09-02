Welcome to the “Egg Basket.”
Mentone, Indiana is named after Menton, France and is a relatively young town compared to earlier establishments in the area. Only Palestine and Sevastopol survived, but Mentone thrived after the railroad came through. The town was platted in 1882 and incorporated in 1886. Soon thereafter. buildings popped-up to house stores and an opera house. All buildings were made from wood harvested by local sawmills. Unfortunately, these early building were prone to fire, and they had several requiring many to be rebuilt.
In 1894, Mentone’s most famous resident was born.
Lawrence Bell
According to the Indiana Aviation Hall of Fame, Larry Bell’s family moved from Mentone to Santa Monica in 1907, where he joined a brother as an airplane mechanic. After his brother died in an airplane crash, he joined the Glenn L. Martin Co. at age 20 as a Foreman.
In 1928, he moved to Buffalo to join Consolidated Aircraft and rose to Vice President. When the company moved to San Diego in 1935, Bell formed the Bell Aircraft Co.
In 1941, Bell started building helicopters, and in WWII, they built P-39 and P-63 fighters. After the war, he built the first jet, the P-59, and later, the Bell-X1. The latter was the first airplane to exceed the speed of sound in level flight and was piloted by the famous Chuck Yeager. Later, bell would create the Bell X-2, which reached 1,900 mph.
Bell’s Model 47 helicopters served in the Korean War. Then the Bell UH-1 Iroquois chopper was the fore-runner to the Huey, and over 10,000 were built.
Downtown
Today Mentone’s population is less than 1,000 but is popular for its Egg Festival every June. With all the egg farms in the area, Mentone has become know as the “Egg Basket of the Midwest.” To that end, a 3,000-pound concrete egg is the town centerpiece.
Also downtown are popular shops that draw people from afar. One of the best shops is the quaint used bookstore, Pete & Freddy’s Pages Aplenty. You can roam the multiple rooms of categorized bookshelves for most any topic.
There is also an antique store, a resale shop, a primitive furniture store, the Lawrence D. Bell Museum, and more restaurants than a town on this size can support.
Food Scene
We’ve written about the legendary Teel’s Family Restaurant in the past. It’s now Diana’s Family Restaurant. There’s also a popular coffee shop, a sandwich shop, a bakery, a pizza joint and just east is the throw-back Mentone B&K Drive-in.
Bull Dog Saloon
Tim Carter’s joint is the only watering-hole in Mentone. The original bar was in a circa 1900’s building with an antiquated entrance. Next door was originally a pharmacy, and the bar took that over making the original bar area a family-room.
On the first Tuesday of the month, the Bull Dog is packed for all-you-can-eat prime rib. They take reservations a week before, so call early. According to Rudy, the bartender: “We often serve more than a hundred!”
Rudy poured a couple cold-ones and mentioned the daily special and presented menus. There are nineteen starters/appetizers with the wings being by far the most popular. The remainder of the menu is a haven for pizza and burger lovers. Pizza is ordered by the topping, and you can add as many as six. There are also salads, wraps and several sides — including onion rings.
The half-pound burger list offers twelve choices, but I moved-on to sandwiches. There are eleven, and the tenderloin caught my eye. I jumped on the grilled version, while Gayle, my wife ordered a grilled cheese with a side of onion rings.
Unlike others, their tenderloin is a reasonable size and with tomato, lettuce, onion, pickle, and a dab of mayo, it was more than filling. Also, the onion rings were average but made a good addition to both sandwiches.
Mentone has much to offer, and for us, another delightful destination. We will return when the museum is open and check-out Java Jack’s Coffee House.