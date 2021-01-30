Last month, we offered a peek into Kelly Graff’s and Beth Grier’s new digs in downtown Syracuse. At that time, there was no planned date for opening, but the remake of the former Goshen café was ready to go. Staff were already working in the new, ultra-modern kitchen.
SOFT OPENING
With the kitchen ready, the Goshen staff rejoining and the restaurant well-stocked, the partners decided to open for weekends. Starting Jan. 22, doors opened at 5 p.m. With seating spaced according to distancing guidelines, capacity is limited to 25 at any given time.
Kelly says of the opening, “We’ll see how it goes, but we are very excited!” That excitement was confirmed by the staff.
We always sit at the bar, and after receiving Kelly’s text about the opening, we made reservations for early seating. After settling-in, we caught up with more of the staff, then scanned the extensive wine list and the cleverly designed craft cocktail list.
Making a decision, Matt, bartender and waiter extraordinaire, served up my favorite (infamously called a “bullet” on our lake deck), which is simply Kettle One vodka, straight-up, shaken not stirred, and a glass of an excellent Yealands Sauvignon Blanc for my wife, Gayle, while we perused the menus.
Then out came a surprise! The kitchen is dabbling with fresh-baked breads, and a sharable plate of the initial samplings were presented. There were bites of focaccia, ciabatta, angel biscuit and a take on French “pain” (baguette). Served with a delicious raspberry jam and soft butter, each bite was savored!
KJL MENU
The new menu is classic Kelly Jae! Although initially small, many of the favorites are retained — including the signature sweetcorn, and crab soup and stuffed dates. Besides those, the starter menu has nine additional items, including the richly wonderful, warm crab-Manchego dip.
Not having the opportunity to sample our favorites for nearly a year, we decided to graze starting with the extraordinary bacon-wrapped duck sausage-goat cheese stuffed dates. They were quickly quaffed.
Kelly retained most of her wonderful, large salads, including the signature Jae’s salad. Of the six other salads, one is new: Lakeside cobb salad, which we’ll be back to try.
For handhelds, the mini-burgers (three tasty sliders) remain, but a flatbread salmon burger and the interesting ABLT are new. The latter adds avocado to the classic BLT.
Lakeside’s "large plate" section retains another signature: Wasabi-encrusted, soy glazed salmon. It’s the best salmon entrée in Lake Country. Others include a stuffed chicken breast, an apricot-mustard glazed pork tenderloin, blackened New York strip, pork pad Thai, seared scallops and an Asian-influenced yellowfin tuna. I looked at the latter a long while before deciding to continue with our grazing.
Next up, the delightful coconut shrimp from the starter menu. Four of these extra jumbo shrimp were coated with crispy, shredded coconut giving a wonderful crunch with the perfectly cooked shrimp. Served with a slightly spicy raspberry coulis, this dish is out-of-bounds.
The five sides include unusual whipped potatoes with caramelized red onion and Gruyere cheese, grilled veggies, Korean-fried cauliflower, baked four-cheese pasta and their carryover signature papas frites. Getting our fill, we decided to close out with a funneled basket of these special fries. Served with a roasted garlic-cumin aioli, these just might be number one. Those and a beer served in a classy, ice-cold pilsner glass concluded a perfect evening.
But, if you don’t want to conclude our way, try something from the extensive list of cordials, ports, scotches, cognacs and/or desserts. Traditionally. Kelly’s desserts have been top shelf, and now, there are seven to choose from. The triple-cherry pie with vanilla ice cream looked particularly intriguing.
This cozy spot is an extension of both partner’s creativity. The eclectic lighting (made from Thailand rooster cages), cool stone wall, sliding barn door that separates the bar from the main dining area, Kelly’s mother’s paintings, antique wooden oars her dad once manufactured and other whimsically nautical décor make you overly comfortable. You don’t want to leave!
Kelly Jae’s Lakeside is clearly another luscious location but make a reservation. With little fanfare, they served 94 on opening weekend.
