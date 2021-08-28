SYRACUSE — The Frog Tavern has become an institution of sorts in Lake Country. Dating back to 1932, the joint started as a warming house for ice fisherman where they could quaff a brew and warm their cockles.
Over the years, the Frog has had major makeovers, with the last being the most significant by turning the old tavern into a go-to weekend hot spot for the summer 21 and over crowd.
There was also the annual “First Boat In” contest, where folks challenged nature to be the first boat to reach the Frog as the ice receded in early spring. According to Doug Shoemaker, current owner, on one occasion, the ice hadn’t retracted yet; regardless, a bunch of guys tried to use a fiberglass boat as an ice-breaker. These clowns would power the boat up onto the next chunk of ice, then all would move to the front of the boat and jump on the bow to break through the ice.
With such craziness this event is no longer part of Frog Tavern lore.
THE SS LILLYPAD
Seeking more revenue to support the expansion, the owners in the 90s, developed a party barge, and after a “name the boat contest” the SS Lillypad was born. That boat was used for about 10 years and was sold.
Now the second-generation SS Lillypad II roams Lake Wawasee. Doug said, “So far this year, we’ve made over 150 trips and people are still calling.”
Perhaps the more popular cruises are the “Woody Cruises,” hosted by old friend, and local legend in his own time, Brian “Woody” Byrn. Brian and wife Lisa entertain guests for three hours with a tropical theme. These cruises have been going on for well over 20 years and are consistently sold-out.
Doug’s parents purchased a house adjacent to the Lillypad launch site and help maintain the 70-foot boat.
All catering comes from the Frog’s kitchen.
BOAT-IN WORSHIP
One of the Frog’s most enduring contributions to the Lake Country community is the popular boat-in church service. Doug volunteered the SS Lillypad II to host this tradition, as well as providing Capt. Scott to drive the boat. Doug offers free coffee, juices and pastries each Sunday morning for as many as 100 passengers, a local volunteer minister and sometimes a local choir. The boat anchors in front of Oakwood Resort and people can listen to the service from lawn chairs or pull-up by boat. Boat-in church is every Sunday from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend starting at 8:30 a.m.
After closing early Sunday morning, Doug very seldom goes to bed, so he is on time with breakfast for the 7:45 a.m. launch.
FOREVER A BAR
Doug has expanded the bar offerings to include smoothies, craft beers and multiple draft beers, but the menu remains relative intact. He wants to introduce a new menu, but lack of help and slow logistics has postponed that effort.
Current menu items include traditional starters featuring wings, burgers, chicken sandwiches, the popular pork tenderloin, salads, two fish sandwiches, pizzas — a popular item for boaters and several baskets.
Long before other Lake Country restaurants had them on their menus, the Frog was known for frog legs. Today, the frog leg basket is one of the more popular dishes on the menu.
On this day, the burgers looked tempting, but instead, I went for the mahi-mahi sandwich. Instead of fries, onion rings were on the agenda. The onion rings were spot-on, and the sandwich was filling. I finished it without eating much of the bun.
Gayle, my wife, ordered the frog leg basket, and those saddles were crunchy and juicy. Perfect lunch for us, and the slaw isn’t bad either
The Frog is open daily for lunch and dinner, and there’s always a special. You can drive, bike, walk or arrive by boat.
If you want to party, Doug said, “The weekend crowds have been crazy. We’ve been at capacity most weekends.”
The Fireball shots are now at 3,297 and counting. Or, get a group and take a tour of Lake Wawasee. Either way, enjoy the ambience and the legend that is the Frog Tavern.
