Winter in Lake Country can be ho-hum and quite boring. Last week, however, was an anomaly. We visited Danny’s Pizza and Sports Bar early in the week and found that their burgers and pizza are top-shelf.
Then Thursday, Jan. 26, we witnessed one of the major winter events in Kosciusko County.
Gala Affair
The Grace College Manahan Orthopedic Capital Center in Winona Lake hosted the 111th annual Kosciusko County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet. The entire gym floor was carpeted and 68 covered tables were positioned to seat more than 500.
Kelly Jae’s Lakeside Restaurant catered the affair with most preparations performed at the Syracuse restaurant. 515 were confirmed with a waiting list of 30 or more; however, more than 530 showed — making it interesting.
Kelly Graff and her staff of 15 put together a fabulous spread emphasizing popular items from the restaurant’s menu. To start, the staff served the popular “Jae’s Salad”. This salad is, perhaps, the best found anywhere. The combination of fresh greens, blue cheese crumbles, spiced pecans bits and Asian pear slices is exceptional. The light balsamic vinaigrette pulls the ingredients together.
The crowd was then treated to a buffet starting with a spectacular shrimp-filled ice sculpture from a LaPorte carver. Also available were black bean hummus with crudites, warm crab-Manchego dip, and Caprese skewers (tomato and mozzarella).
The main dishes included pad thai garnished with peanuts, bean sprouts and lime, chicken satay with peanut sauce and their fabulous lamb meatballs.
The evening concluded with eleven awards given to individuals and businesses. Notably, One-Ten Craft Meatery won the “Impact” award for its contribution to downtown Warsaw. We’ve written about this Buffalo Street restaurant, and we’re told they purchased the former Pie Eyed Petey’s location on Lake Tippecanoe. If true, it will be interesting to see what they do with that formerly popular spot.
Silveus Insurance Group was awarded “Business of the Year”.
Moving-on, last Friday night, Jan. 27, was to be the 11th annual Syracuse Kiwanis Soup Supper, but unfortunately there were not sufficient entries to make the event worthwhile. This is a great event with many creative soup concoctions. We hope it happens next year.
Also cancelled was the snowmobile drag races on Syracuse Lake. There’s no ice!
As the Goshen News reported earlier this week, Saturday, Jan. 28, as part of the Syracuse Chamber of Commerce’s Winter Wonderland Festival, downtown Syracuse hosted an ice carving event. Clever carvings were on each comer of the intersection while a food truck awaited in the public parking lot for those so inclined.
The weather cooperated and the carvings were holding well through this week.
Polar Plunge
Also on Saturday, Oakwood Resort hosted its “Polar Plunge” for the first time in two years. Over fifty hardy souls signed-up for this event that benefits the Turkey Creek Township Fire Department. It’s unclear which team was awarded for the best plunge, but a couple characters dropped in the snow to do snow angels before taking the plunge. Submerging yourself is a requirement.
Afterwards, The Pier’s bar was packed with revelers while a band rocked the joint. We were lucky to get a couple seats at the bar while shots of everything imaginable were flying across the room. Meanwhile, the decibel level approached ear-piercing volumes. The more the shots flowed, the louder it got.
Like for past polar plunges, The Pier’s kitchen served their “plunge special” of chili and grilled cheese — and for only $8. With the closing of Stacey’s in Leesburg, this chili must be the new winner. Chunks of ground beef, onions but minimal beans were swimming in a delicious beef stock — all combined to make this an excellent porridge on a frigid day. Adding the grilled cheese and house fries made for a comfortable lunch. But, after a couple Corona’s, it was time to go.
We were told that the joint rocked well into the night.
Not sure if there will be a busier week this winter, but if there is, we’ll be telling you about it. Meanwhile, be prepared for Super Bowl Sunday and some interesting Valentine’s Day events.