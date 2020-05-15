This weather stinks. Last Sunday night, there was 100% chance of snow. I had to pull tomato plants from the ground and store them in the garage as temperatures dropped into the 20s. Fortunately, the lake water temperature moderates our area, but those plants left in the ground had to be covered except for cold-tolerant plants.
LAKE COUNTRY REOPENINGS
People are ready for a jail break regardless of restrictions. We wear masks when frequenting nurseries and hardware stores. When we go to the grocery store, we wear rubber gloves and a mask. Perhaps this will become the norm?
Meanwhile, places with drive-through windows have seen brisk business. Even on a blustery day this week, the local Dairy Queen had a line wrapping around the building.
Whatever the reason, people are out and about. Almost all piers are in and numerous boats cruise the lake. With weather in the 70s this weekend, expect lakefront venues such as The Frog Tavern, The Back Porch at Oakwood resort and The Channel Marker to be loaded.
FIRST STOP: LOUIE’S BAR AND GRILL
Taking advantage of our jail break, we had to see what was going on at a couple favorite joints. We headed to Chubbies Pub and Grub, but they have yet to open. So, we headed over to Louie’s Bar and Grill. Owner Kim Johnson was serving the tables spaced apart to limit seating to half capacity. All the tables, except one, were taken even though they are offering a very limited menu. Sadly, they didn’t have my favorite — the bison burger. Kim said, “It probably won’t go back on. It hasn’t been that popular.” Bummer.
The limited menu did include local favorites, including bluegill and frog legs, but no longer by the piece. Another bummer. On this visit, we went with a cheeseburger and a fish sandwich. Gayle, my wife, reported the latter to be stellar. The cod patty was coated in a tempura-like batter and lightly fried — not greasy at all. I quaffed my cheeseburger and a serving of their exceptional slaw. We went away happy.
Louie’s will open the patio when weather allows but with limited seating (25). They plan to start entertainment in June, and open to full capacity in July.
NEXT UP, THE PIER
Being the only Lake Country venue serving oysters, we had to partake. A few folks were sitting outdoors on the Back Porch, but we preferred to sit in the bar area. Chef Simroy Campbell was wandering about and chatting about his new menu while wearing a colorful red mask. All the staff had one.
We ordered a dozen of the fresh-shucked oysters that came direct from the Chesapeake Bay. They were large, plump gobs of major goodness and were devoured. Although they didn’t come with a typical mignonette, the lemon wedges and horseradish sauce accompaniments were adequate. We’ll go back for more of these juicy bivalve mollusks.
To close out the evening, we chose to share the chipotle-cinnamon charred tuna appetizer. This Thai-influenced dish with a bite and a hint of cinnamon was spectacular. Coupled with a thick, sweet soy sauce for dipping, pickled Swedish cucumber and a unique Asian slaw incorporating Mae Ploy chili sauce for the dressing, this serving was more than enough. That Asian slaw was particularly outstanding.
The resort has installed a larger, more secure pier and plans to add a floating bar to be installed in June. Boats can pull-up for drink orders. Very cool.
THE SLEEPY OWL IS AWAKE
This is another of our favorites. Chef Wes Davison has been busy with carry-out, and now, after opening Monday at 50% capacity, they have seen steady visitors. On our visit, about half the tables were filled, including a large group in the family room.
We noted a couple new items on the menu, like, “killer bread.” It’s a toasted crostini slathered with a mixture of crab, cheese and garlic. Sounds yummy, but once we heard the night’s fish special, we went that route. It was an Asian-spiced salmon with two shrimp in the half-shell, and for only $25, it was a phenomenal dish and was easily shareable.
It was wonderful getting out and about and meeting old friends at our favorite haunts. Unfortunately, most menus show some dramatic price increases. There must be trouble in the food supply chain?
