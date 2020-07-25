This week the road led us to Grabill, Indiana, another Amish community.
Grabill is a young town, comparatively, being founded in 1907 on and around the Grabill family farm.
Today the town of a little more than a half-square mile in area has just over 1,000 residents, but people come from afar to visit antique shops, ice cream parlors, country stores and restaurants. In the surrounding area, there is even more.
DOWNTOWN
At the downtown crossroads, there’s a boardwalk and a building likely as old as the town. The floor creaks as you stroll through endless rooms — all full of antiques, home-made artisan works and vintage furniture. The Country Shops of Grabill has more than 150 venders showing their treasures in various stalls throughout the two-story building. You can spend hours viewing many unique items.
Around the corner is the H. Souder & Sons General Store, which has everything a vintage store should have, including candies, sodas and gifts.
Out back is the Coffee Cabin Café, which used to be the Elias Ruff Restaurant. It’s in a log cabin dating back to 1791. Originally build in Green County, Pennsylvania, it was disassembled and moved to Grabill in 1985.
Here, everything is homemade. You can treat yourself to a grilled Amish peanut butter and jelly sandwich, sloppy Joe, salads, wraps and sides such as baked beans and mac & cheese. Besides lattes, coffees and smoothies, each Friday, they serve-up fresh-baked, glazed cinnamon rolls. It’s an Amish food heaven.
Further west on State Street are two other town icons, including the Grabill Dairy Sweet, which features Wisconsin ice cream and pork tenderloins. The lot was full when we did the drive-through for a scoop of that decadent ice cream. The strawberry is stellar.
Behind the ice cream shop is another go-to place, Grabill Country Sales. Formed as a partnership between Amish and English, it offers bulk goods, fresh baked goods, a deli, quilts and a myriad of stuffed animals from all over the world. The latter is a $600,000-plus collection from a Dr. Bricker in Antwerp, Ohio. He traveled the world hunting, and the store is flooded with his trophies.
Just south on Fairview Avenue, is a place we want to try. The Woodhouse Restaurant is only open for dinner and features steaks and seafood. Folks come from Fort Wayne to get the likes of pork rinds, BBQ bacon ribs, Grandma Maryanne’s meat loaf and country-fried chicken.
HARLAN
Just east of Grabill is the small berg of Harlan where the old Harlan High School looms large yet today. Built in 1908, the building is one of the few early high schools left intact.
Close by is the Harlan Café, which serves up better-than-average onion rings, and the fish sandwich isn’t bad, either. On this day, the special was turkey Manhattan, and my wife, Gayle, went for it. It’s a monster plate of two stacks of white bread stuffed with soft, tender turkey and separated by a pile of mashed potatoes. Everything was smothered in a rich gravy. It was enough for three people!
AMISH COUNTRY VENUES
Further out into the country are a couple of interesting spots. One is Das Nolt Family Dinner Haus. The décor includes Amish artifacts and the seating is at long dinner tables, which are traditional at Amish get-togethers. Served buffet-style, David and Barbara Nolt opened the eatery in 1994, and their fried chicken brings rave reviews.
Only a couple miles south of Grabill is Miller’s Country Store. Their hat room is full of Amish hats of all sizes and shapes; however, we went because they had fresh peaches from South Carolina.
You need to spend more than one day in and around Grabill. There’s much to see and eat downtown, but there’s also much to do in the surrounding country-side.
