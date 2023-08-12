The Advanced Manufacturing Expo is an annual event that draws automation seekers from afar.
Over the years, it has grown so large that it’s now held at the Devos Place in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan. This year there were nearly 500 vendors displaying everything automation. That’s why I’m here.
Unfortunately, it’s eight hours of standing at booth duty for Kassow Robots, a Danish collaborative robot manufacturer that I have been working with now for over three years.
Unlike industrial robots that require extensive safety protection, a collaborative robot works with and around humans without any protection. Our booth at AME had three of these “cobots” on display including one with a reach of nearly 6 feet.
THE WEST SIDE
Although French-Canadian fur trader, Joseph La Framboise, was the first white person to establish a trading post in 1806, Joseph Campau is recognized as the founder of Grand Rapids, but he built his cabin on the east side of the river.
Meanwhile, many Polish and German immigrants settled on the west side of the river to work in the expansive logging industry in the aera. But, with the main commercial district across the river, a bridge was necessary. So, in 1845, the first vehicle-carrying bridge across Grand River was constructed. The bridge, built from timber planks on a stone foundation, connected Bridge Street on the west side to Michigan Street on the east side.
After several rebuilds, the bridge is now a rare design of reinforced concrete arch with an earth filling. With a length of 468 feet, the National Register of Historical Places tells us that it’s the second largest bridge of this design in Michigan.
Today the Bridge Street neighborhood is a vibrant, hip community with boutiques, markets, apartments and restaurants. There are at least 15 restaurants along the strip, including several Mexican joints, a sushi bar, a couple bars, a gourmet burger joint, an Italian restaurant, an Irish pub and the one I been seeking for some time.
BUTCHER’S UNION
Chef de Partie Mike Walker has created an eclectic, meat-centric community house that was packed on a Monday night. As I moseyed up to the bar, I noticed six bartenders simultaneously concocting a boat-load of the many specialty cocktails on the menu. The restaurant also claims an “unrivaled” collection of bourbons and whiskeys. Indeed, many arrivals were there just for that brown nectar.
Ordering the usual, I perused the interesting menu of mega items with sources listed for several. Sticking to the restaurant’s mantra, many dishes have some version of meat. Of the 10 starters (all sharables), four include meat of some kind.
But the Wagyu tartare is by far the most popular, according to one of the bartenders. Regardless, I asked about the crispy Brussels sprouts, and was advised that I could get a small serving. So, I went for that and was not disappointed at all. These sprouts were fried crisp, coated with an apple-chili glaze, and served with bacon lardons (small pieces of bacon fried very crispy — it’s a French thing). I cleaned the plate.
Moving on, I wasn’t interested in any of the three sandwiches or one of the huge steak entrées called “Butcher’s Cut.” Meandering further, I discovered the grilled swordfish, so I jumped on that. Wow! What a dish. The fish was grilled to perfection (It’s so easy to overcook swordfish).
The complex plate also included four blistered mini bell peppers, peach slices, a local farm’s spinach, orzo, and that was all pulled together with a delicate chermoula and an orange vinaigrette. This was a stunning plate and devoured quickly while quaffing a glass of Grüner Veltliner (Austria’s national grape). This is by far is the best fish dish I’ve had in a long time.
Too full for more, I did want to check out their blueberry cobbler. Maybe next time?
Grand Rapids continues to be a delightful destination. There are many interesting neighborhoods, including the Heritage Hill District, another National Historic Register location with some houses dating back to the 1840s.
Next quest: I’m headed for some oysters.