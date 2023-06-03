According to the Indian Creek Museum in Caldwell, Idaho, western Indian tribes came to this valley along the Boise River for trading fairs.
That ritual stopped when the Oregon Shortline Railroad connecting Wyoming to Oregon came through the area in 1883. Robert Strahorn selected a route for the railroad about 30 miles west of Boise. He put a stake in the ground, Caldwell was plotted, and the town was named after a business partner.
To attract settlers, the Idaho and Oregon Land Improvement Company commenced an ambitious program, and within four months, Caldwell had over 600 residents, 40 businesses, a school, a telephone exchange and two newspapers.
The College of Idaho was founded in 1891, and the next year irrigation canals were established creating the foundation for an agricultural-based economy. Canyon County was formed and Caldwell became the county seat.
Today, Caldwell has around 64,000 residents and surrounded by three mountain ranges making the eco-climate ideal for grapes. The nearby Sunny Slope Wine Region has become a destination for wine lovers.
The college is flourishing bringing more youth to region and many stay. Currently, the unemployment rate in the county is a stunning 2.9% and attractions include the Caldwell Night Rodeo, the Buckaroo Breakfast, and Idaho’s Wild West Brewfest.
The town also some interesting restaurants that attract folks.
Food Scene
Within the town limits are a diverse collection of joints. There are no less than one Mexican restaurant for every six thousand folks, an Asian restaurant and the popular Cattleman’s Café south of downtown.
But the boys from the company that we were training for Kassow Robots in Nampa wanted us easterners to witness a real-time cowboy (and cowgirl) joint.
Indian Creek Steakhouse
A member of the Wickel family owned a lodge in Northern Idaho, and in 2011, he felt that Caldwell would be ideal for a western-style steakhouse. Therein, the Indian Creek Steakhouse was established.
Located in a three-room barn, there is something for the entire family. One room has pool tables, shuffle boards and beer. Another room is the stage for heavy-duty entertainment every weekend, dining tables and a dance floor. Adjacent to all that is the u-shaped bar that was packed.
Thankfully, one in our crowd knew the restaurant owners and was able to capture a table for seven.
As you stroll-in the western ambience immediately grabs your attention. Longhorns, cowboy paraphernalia and a monster buffalo head adorns the walls. And on that particular night, it was line-dance lesson night. Cowboys and cowgirls of all ages were bopping to the latest country tunes. Most wore cowboy hats and all wore stylish cowboy boots. It was cowboy heaven.
Moving on, another thing that gets your attention is the open kitchen featuring a wood-fired grill attended by three cooks.
Steaks dominate the menu with the primary supplier being Snake River Farms, which I’ve purchased from in the past. But there are many other items including seafood.
For starters, there are fifteen, plus you can build your own starter — all huge. Of course, if you are in the west, you must sample the “Rocky Mountain Oysters”. Called “swinging steaks” I can’t tell you what part of the bull these come from, but they are delicious and were quickly hammered as we waited for our steaks.
The top-shelf steak is the American Wagyu Ribeye, and it was half the price of any Kobe steak found in Lake Country. There are six other steak choices, plus the “Surfin Cowboy” (a monster shrimp skewer with sirloin steak), which a couple went for.
For seafood, local salmon dominates but you can also get lobster and shrimp. And if that’s not enough, there’s always ribs (the only pork on the menu) and prime rib.
Instead, after the RM oysters, I went with the “wrangler” — a 16-ounce USDA prime grade ribeye. It was stunning and full of smokey flavor, but I couldn’t eat the whole thing.
Caldwell is a cow town for sure and worth the short drive from Boise. Many out-of-towners frequent this joint for the best steaks in the Treasure Valley. I’ll certainly go back!