“A History of the Amish” by Steven M. Nolt tells of the Anabaptist movement that came about in the 1500s when the so-called one church, called, “One Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church,” declared that everyone join the one church. Radical movements popped-up everywhere against this declaration, primarily because they believed that baptizing infants made no sense. The thought was that babies had no connection with Christ’s teachings. This dissent became a crime against the state and society, so the movement had to go underground. Persecutions followed throughout Europe.
In a wealthy, arrogant and violent world, the Anabaptists perceived themselves as humble, meek, simple and nonresistant, and they remain that today. But there were many factions of this movement that weren’t in agreement. Into this chaos came a former Dutch Catholic priest, Menno Simon, who secretly had become an Anabaptist sympathizer over the years. His teachings brought a calm to the movement and created a large following. Eventually, this group expanded all over the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and the Alsace region of France. They became known as the “Mennonites.”
Throughout the decades to follow, Anabaptist persecutions persisted particularly in and around the Swiss capitol, Bern, forcing Anabaptists to flee to the mountains. One such group hid-out in Münsterberg in the Jura Mountains portion of Bern Canton and formed a large congregation there.
COMING INTO AMERICA
According to documents at the Swiss Heritage Village and Museum in Berne, Indiana, in the early 1800s news about America’s religious freedom propagated throughout the Mennonite Congregations, and routes were created through the hinder lands of Europe to ports in France and The Netherlands.
Once here, many made their way across America through Ohio, and in 1832, the Baumgartner brothers arrived in southern Adams County, Indiana. Soon many Swietzer-Deutsch speaking immigrants followed, and the Baumgartner and Münsterberg Churches were formed. A few years later, they merged into the present-day First Mennonite Church.
In 1852, the town of Berne was plotted. In 1871, the Grand Rapids and Indiana Railroad came though, a depot was built on donated land, and the city prospered.
AFFLUENT FARMING
Today, Berne has more than 4,000 residents, promotes its Swiss heritage, and the museum’s village includes authentic buildings dating back to the early 1800s. It’s the largest outdoors museum in Northern Indiana.
Downtown buildings all feature Swiss architecture, and across the street from the First Mennonite Church is a replica of the Bern, Switzerland, zytgloggeturm (clock tower), which we visited in 2014, and have pictures. Named Muensterberg Plaza, it’s a beautiful park of fountains, playgrounds and the clock tower.
FOOD SCENE
Downtown there are two uniquely local restaurants, the White Cottage and the Alpine Rose Coffee Shop. Both were hopping, so we parked and moseyed over to the coffee shop because their online menu was more intriguing. Being a chicken salad aficionado, I had to try this local favorite, and it was the real deal. Blended smooth and creamy, it oozed out of the delicious croissant at every bite. Get the “loaded” version. It comes with red onion, lettuce and tomato. Wash it down with homemade lemonade, and you’ll waddle away quite satisfied.
There’s also a tavern downtown, but rather than guzzling a cold-one, we decided to venture out to the Swiss Heritage Museum. It’s quite the place and loaded with local Swiss relics. The large quilt hanging on a wall is worth the visit.
Another local haunt that is a must is the Berne Locker. It’s a small butcher shop that features Swiss cheeses, and Neuenschwander Swiss bratwurst. Also, they claim their wurst is the best.
Berne is only an hour and half drive from Lake Country, and if you're interested in Swiss heritage and furniture (there’s at least four furniture stores plus a couple factories), it’s well worth the trip. There are also many nurseries, and one, Growjoy is where I buy my heirloom tomato plants.
Next time we have to try the Filling Station north of town.
