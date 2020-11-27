The Purdue Memorial Union Club opened in 1929 as a memorial to Purdue students and faculty who served in World War I. The purpose was to provide “spaces, opportunities and services that invite an inclusive environment.”
Since then, the hotel has gone through several renovations, so much so that it became very convoluted. Regardless, over the years, we’ve stayed there for many campus events and always enjoyed the experience.
ULTRA-MODERN HOSPITALITY
After a $35M makeover, most of which came from the White Lodging empire and its foundation, a ribbon-cutting Aug. 5 opened the doors to a 183-room boutique hotel with three chic dining venues. The goal was to emphasize Purdue traditions; hence, you have the Leaps Coffee and Artisan Pastries (named after Purdue’s 150-year Giant Leaps program), the Boiler Up Bar (Boiler-up is a popular Purdue cheer.) and the 8Eleven Bistro. The latter is named after two famous NASA missions, Gemini 8 and Apollo 11. Both were captained by one of Purdue’s most famous graduates, Neil Armstrong.
The hotel is beautifully appointed with many open venues, including an outside patio adjacent the Lobby Bar. The main lobby has plenty of plush seating, but there’s also a second-floor lobby/library area. It’s a balcony affair that overlooks the main lobby.
Every space was decorated beautifully to fit the season including a more than 20-foot Christmas tree in the main lobby that towered above the second-floor lobby.
LEAPS COFFEE AND ARTISAN PASTRIES
As you enter the dining venue area, the first stop for many is this hub for grab-and-go goodies. There’s a pastry counter (all made in-house) and choices from regional coffee purveyors and artisan teas. It’s a student hot-spot!
BOILER UP BAR
Across the hall from the coffee shop and set apart by a glass wall of Purdue artifacts is a sophisticated bar featuring small-batch whiskeys from Indiana distilleries and elsewhere. Also available are farm-craft cocktails with garnishes provided by Purdue’s College of Agriculture and small plates.
It’s a relaxing environment, and the bartender is very knowledgeable about the whiskeys in stock. Moreover, the whiskey library space is fascinating. On display are bottles of their stock whiskeys and scotches, and each has its own enclosed case.
During the holiday season, the bar will feature “Lifting your spirits this holiday season” with daily specials from Dec. 1 to 24.
THE FLAGSHIP
8Eleven Bistro is the main event for anyone visiting the Union Club. It’s managed by Jake Cotter, and the kitchen is commandeered by executive chef AJ Brichanio.
His menu was developed more for the Midwest palate and features many farm-to-table items. The appetizer section has simple fare, but they take a giant leap forward with fresh-shucked oysters, and I had to go for those. They were small but tasty.
There also are some unusual appetizers not typically found elsewhere: Bone morrow, escargot and a duck rillette. Gayle, my wife, went for the escargot as her entrée, and those little snails were perfectly prepared.
There are five salads on the menu, including a grilled tuna Nicoise, but they are all so large that they would be an entrée for us. So, we passed.
The entrée section lists 11 items including a Wagyu burger, a roasted half chicken, four seafood items, but only one steak. The latter was disguised under the title: “Bistro steak frites.” It’s actually a grilled flat-iron steak, which I almost jumped on.
Instead, I opted for the New Zealand mussels. They were uniquely presented in a small Dutch oven, steamed in a wine/shallot/herb sauce and served with a slab of crusty grilled bread. They were extraordinary, and the side of shoestring frites made for a perfect evening.
To finish it off, our waiter brought us a to-go box of small pastries. What a great finish to a wonderful evening!
The Purdue Memorial Union is definitely a delightful destination. Within, there’s more than one luscious location, and the breakfast menu is outstanding, as well.
