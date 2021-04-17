The oldest restaurant in Fort Wayne sits just south of downtown in a circa 1888 building. It opened that same year by Ferdinand Oetting as a saloon.
In 1894, Joe Schnee purchased the saloon, but, soon local prohibition laws were enacted. It’s told that Schnee sold soft drinks in the front, while offering libations in the infamous “back room” — accessible via rear door. The password is unknown?
After prohibition, Schnee’s son, Leo, took over the saloon. Over time, the name changed several times, but the notion of an “oyster bar” came into play when a local athlete, Hughie Johnston, bought the property in 1954, and later, introduced oysters to Fort Wayne. The joint then became a popular watering hole for downtown elites.
In 1963, Neal Barille purchased the bar and named it Neal’s Oyster Bar. When he sold in 1976, it was renamed “Oyster Bar.”
Since 1987, owners Steve and Brenda has sustained the bar’s high expectations and even opened a second location north of town as a combination of a raw bar and microbrewery. That facility is now Black Canyon Restaurant, but the old saloon still rocks.
Nostalgia Rules
When walking through the old double-door entry, you immediately feel the 1880s ambience. The original hardwood walls and bar remain. The floor creaks as you make your way past the five tables to the bar that can seat about 10. The wood-carved backdrop is classic of that era. If that bar could tell stories.
The choice seat is next to the kitchen, but a local was perched there. So, we settled in next to him, and opened a conversation with Gina, a long-time bartender. She worked at the famed Hartley’s for more than 20-years.
The narrow kitchen has all the essentials and two or three chefs/cooks working at once to put forth first-class food. To reach the famed “back room,” you have to walk through the kitchen.
The bathrooms are so small that you have to slide sideways past the sink to get to the toilet. This place reeks with nostalgia. And, the back door is still there.
Exceptional Food and Service
Rated number one in Fort Wayne by Trip Advisor, the five chefs (Brandy, Joe, Jeff, Patrick, and maybe Dougie — most having been there for years) — serve-up the best from a fish-laden menu.
To start, fresh-shucked oysters are a must. Those fat, plump, bivalve mollusks are more than fairly priced at six for $14.25, but we got seven. They are heavenly and “tasted like the sea,” as Ernest Hemmingway describes them.
Another constant is their signature clam chowder. It’s the best! It’s creamy and clammy with a few chucks of potato and lots of clams. The bacon finish is delightful. The oyster stew is equally delicious.
On this day, they had a broccoli-cheese soup special, and it was burger day. You could start with a $3.50 burger and build from there. An add-on was a combo of chili, pepper Jack cheese and topped with an onion ring. That onion ring caught my attention.
They have a fish market and for dinner, they serve each of their weekly offerings with a choice of four preparations. On this day, the fish market included Faroe Island salmon, kahala (amberjack) and trout. You can also buy fish by the pound.
The lunch and dinner menus are similar and always include fabulous walleye dishes. For lunch, they offer a deep-fried walleye fish and chips and a walleye sandwich. For dinner, their signature walnut-breaded walleye is famous.
I had to try the plainly grilled walleye sandwich, and it was spot-on. Sandwiches come with a side, and onion rings are always the choice. They were exceptional and might well be as good as Kristy’s Hometown Bar & Grill in Akron.
Gayle, my wife, stuck with just the chowder while munching on some of the rings. We both rolled out of there quite satisfied.
The Oyster Bar is a spectacular luscious location. It’s only an hour drive from Lake Country, so make it one of your delightful destinations.
