In 1670, 200 English arrived from Bermuda and settled on Oyster Point near present day, Mt. Pleasant.
The settlement moved across the Cooper Rover and was named Charles Town after King Charles II of England. It remained that name until after the Revolutionary War.As the town grew, the Native Yamasee Indians rebelled but by 1710, the wars ceased and pirates besieged the town. Blackbeard (Edward Teach) was particularly feared in Charles Town, but when the notorious pirate Stede Bonnet was captured and hanged in 1718, the pirate invasions diminished.
In 1776, a British fleet attacked the fort on Sullivan Island, commanded by Colonel William Moultrie, but the Palmetto log fort held. Yet in 1780, British General Clinton overwhelmed forces commanded by General Benjamin Lincoln and Charles Town was under British control.
Escaping the fray were Generals Thomas Sumter and Francis Marion. These two commanded rag tag forces that raised havoc with the British. Marion used cunning hit and run tactics and became known as “The Swamp Fox.” Sumter was a brutal fighter and became known as the “Gamecock.”
By 1790, half the town’s population were slaves. The majority were the Gullah people from West Africa. Rice from Madagascar became a major crop in Low Country, and the slaves were used to man the rice fields.
Later, Charleston was where the Civil War started when in 1861, cadets from the Citadel, fired on Union forces from Fort Sumter.
Today, Charleston is a bustling, multicultural city of over 150,000. Besides the historical aspect, the city is an artisan’s haven, chuck full of restaurants, markets, and “Carolina Gold Rice” is still popular.
Charleston City Market
Opening in 1807, this four-block long indoor market adjacent the Port of Charleston draws tourists from everywhere. Cruise ships park at the port docks, and hundreds pour into the city — many to the market.
The main building is revival Greek architecture and attached through doors are other additions. Prominent throughout the market are local goods, such as rice, grits and Gullah culture baskets and artwork.
We’ve been to the market before and not much has changed. After an hour or so of browsing, we headed back to the hotel for an afternoon delight on the rooftop bar.
The Food Scene
On previous visits we’ve enjoyed many fine restaurants here including Fig, Peninsula Grill, Circa 1886, Husk (actually visited their Nashville restaurant) and 82 Queen. The latter is a favorite, and years ago, the chef shared a recipe for autumn pie, which I included in my book, Seasons in Lake Country.
Along Bay Street there are a myriad of others that would take another month to cover.
On this night, we decided on Tempest Charleston, across from the market. What got my attention was that Sheepshead was on the menu. This delicate, firm whitefish has front teeth that look like human teeth.
Finding a place to park is another matter, but we did and headed into the bar. Oscar, mixologist extraordinaire, poured our drinks as we perused the small, but eclectic menu.
An item of interest was Spanish octopus, so we shared that appetizer portion. It was outstanding.
Meanwhile, we were served the house bread with a creamy herb butter. The bread was served in a small iron skillet that it was baked-in, and you didn’t know it was stuffed until you cut it open. These puppies were nearly a meal.
Moving on, Oscar advised that they were out of sheepshead and had tilefish instead. That was good enough for me, so I went with this fish never found in these parts. Another good choice. It was firm, flaky, quite tasty and much like grouper. Served on top of a cheesy risotto, it was a perfect way to close a short stay in one the south’s great towns.
Without a doubt, we’ll be back to Charleston’s Palmetto palm lined streets soon. There is so much more to explore in this extraordinary luscious location, and you just might see a gator or two!