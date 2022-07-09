In the 1880’s, the Beyer family developed a dairy farm along the eastern shore of what is now Winona Lake. The local springs provided natural refrigeration for their products. In 1887, they built Spring Fountain Park that included a race track, hotel and roller coaster.
They sold the park to the Presbyterian Church in 1894, and Solomon Dickey turned the area into a religious retreat. By the early 1900’s the region became a haven for tourism reaching 250,000 annually. It was an oasis for rest, relaxation and spirituality.
By the 1990’s the area became a collection of run-down houses and buildings. Enter the late, great, Dr. Dane Miller. The founder of Biomet formed the Winona Restoration Company in 1994, and nearly thirty properties were restored to create the Village of Winona. The restoration resulted in a substantial resurgence in the local economy.
Today, the village continues to be overlooked by Grace College and Theological Seminary and is a collection of restored Victorian era buildings. There are a multitude of shops and restaurants – all worthy of visits.
Later this year, the Miller Sunset Pavilion will be completed as a memorial to Dr. Miller. Located on the original location of the Billy Sunday Tabernacle, it will be a combination skating rink and event center. It’s designed around the tabernacle’s original architecture.
The Light Rail Village Cafe
Although the Boathouse’s waterfront venue gets a lot of press, Cerulean receives raves from afar and has become a destination restaurant. Part of the Cerulean empire is the Light Rail. Cerulean owner, Caleb France, partnered with Alex Stults and Joel Squire to take this corner location from a coffee shop to a marquee walk-in restaurant.
Although it still offers coffee, lattes, mocha and teas at their walk-in counter, it also roasts beans.
The menu is Americana through and through. The focus is on “Good local food made by good local people.”
For breakfast, there are always fresh baked goods and Light Rail coffee. But there are also four sandwiches, conventional and buckwheat pancakes, gravy and biscuits and hash browns and gravy. There are also seven sides to choose from.
The lunch menu is more extensive. There is always a homemade soup, and on this day, it was a tempting tomato-basil bisque. There are also three salads, including the large Light Rail cobb that includes what they call “Arcadia mix”.
The specialty is pizza, most with interesting names like Stellhorn, fungi, skyway, etc. These lunch-sized pies can also be ordered gluten-free. Gayle, my wife, ordered the sausage pizza, which is as basic as it gets. It’s tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and Italian sausage. Plain but delicious!
The sandwich list includes six choices. In the past, I’ve enjoyed the Hawkins turkey (from Hawkins Farm near North Manchester), and the ham and Swiss. At that time the ham was cured by Goose the Market in Indy.
Another interesting choice is the farm sandwich. Stuffed between two, apple butter slathered whole wheat sour dough slices are veggies, bacon and feta cheese.
A great accompaniment to the soup today would have been the Trillium grilled cheese. Between more apple butter coated whole wheat sourdough are slices of Tulip Tree Farm Trillium and cheddar cheeses. Yum!
Instead, I went for the mortadella melt. This great gob of goober included more whole wheat sourdough – toasted, then layered with mortadella (pork-based Italian luncheon meat), soppressata (Italian salami), cheddar, pickles and a pungent mustard. This monster was top-shelf!
The Light Rail is very popular these days. The line was easily twenty-deep. But the wait is worth it, and the renovation provided more indoor and porch seating. And they have beer and wine! Always one on tap, and this day it was a Goshen Brewing Company Kolsch-style ale – a brewing technique developed in Cologne Germany and traced as far back as 874 AD. It was easily quaffed!
The Light Rail is definitely another luscious location. But if it isn’t enough, mosey across the street to Kelainey’s for ice cream. Their Traverse City cherry is superb!