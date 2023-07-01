In 1872, the Jackson, Lansing & Saginaw Railroad laid tracks through the area that is now Grayling.
Soon, Michael Hartwick arrived to harvest the white pine forests. He built a log hotel adjacent the railroad. At the same time, the railroad platted land and called it Crawford. In 1874, it was renamed Grayling after the abundance of a fish in the nearby rivers, and a town was formed.
Grayling would become the lumber capitol of Michigan with the nearby rivers providing transportation for moving logs to the lakes. This practice destroyed the fish breeding grounds, and the Grayling became extinct.
1927, the Salling-Hanson Lumber Company, one of the largest mills in Michigan, closed taking the local lumber industry with it.
Today, Grayling has a population of more than 1,500 and is known as a year-round playground. The most famous event is the Au Sable (means “at the sand”) River Canoe Marathon. It’s the largest non-stop canoe race in North America. There are lodges, liveries, a microbrewery, and the Hanson House B&B supporting these activities.
Grayling is also the home of Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Base.
Camp Grayling
In 1913, lumber icon, Rasmus Hanson, donated 13,000 acres to be used as a preserve and military base.
In 1929, an air field was completed for the National Guard Air Squadron.
Today, the camp includes 147,000 acres spread over three counties and has 148 acres of restricted air space. It’s the largest National Guard training facility in the United States.
Now for Breakfast
Since 1937, the Grayling Restaurant has been serving-up massive breakfasts and lunches. This family-owned joint is small, but on this day, they had a large family table packed with military personnel.
It’s a throw-back with a counter and bar stools, and walls are loaded with local décor and antiques. Conventional picnic tables are outside.
For breakfast, there’s everything you can think of with the “lumberjack” heading the list. It includes two eggs, hash browns, toast, and a smoked pork chop. Then, there are three omelettes, sandwiches, combo dishes, seven pancake variations, French toast and five sides. Keeping it simple, I settled for a farmer’s breakfast of two eggs, American fries, and toast. The eggs were a perfect over-easy. I also requested onion rings, but they are only served after 11.
Gayle, my wife, went with an egg and the house-made corned beef, which was quite good.
What A Ride
In high school, our grandson, Scott Andrew Shaum, was a better than average athlete — when he focused. As a Senior, he went to Colorado State Finals in high jump then attended Adams State University — for a while.
He drifted to Michigan but connected with a few wrong people. After years of trials and tribulations, he met the right girl. They married in 2021.
Andrew joined the Michigan Air National Guard a year later, and last year, he was named the Michigan National Guard Airman of the Year. What a remarkable turn of events.
We attended the 2023 Memorial Service and Pass-in-Review Ceremony June 16. It was a massive ceremony on a chilly day. There were many units participating, including the 110th Wing based at Battle Creek. Andrew is in the Civil Engineering Squadron of that unit.
The ceremony dignitaries included commanding generals of both the Air Force and Army guard units and Governor Gretchen Whitmer. It started with a 19-gun artillery salute in honor of the award winners. That followed with an inspection of troops. Then the Army band performed the National Anthem while helicopters flew over in formation.
Governor Whitmer, accompanied by Army and Air Force brass presented the awards. The ceremony concluded with a Memorial roll-call and remarks by the Governor and General Paul Rogers.
Andrew’s journey is an amazing story. He has become the latest Shaum warrior and follows his great uncles, Lewis, who gave his life in WWII (His story is told in the book, In Search of a Soldier, The Unknown Brother.) and Larry.
We are so proud of him!