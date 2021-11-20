Last week we pontificated about the virtues of the Lake of the Ozarks and the multitude of amazing restaurants in the area. But, before heading home, we found another interesting fact about this special resort area.
CIGARETTE BOATS
According to motor1.com, Donald Aronow built the first cigarette boat in 1969. Originally called “rum runners,” these boats were built for speed and were notorious for running cocaine into Florida. Ultimately, that connection cost him his life.
Performance Boat Center is a very large boat dealer with facilities in Florida and the Ozarks, and we found the yard full of these fascinating boats. We have a couple on Lake Wawasee but none compare to those that cruise the Lake of the Ozarks. We saw one with four outboard racing engines. The boat was about 50 feet long, and we were told that some of these monsters easily exceed 90 mph.
Lake of the Ozarks is a hotbed for these boats. We saw at least 30 at the boat center, and with 10 other marinas on the lake, there are many more populating this popular haven. Cruising this vast lake could be challenging with all these monsters running loose.
HEADING HOME
A couple years ago, we were on our way back from Mississippi’s Gulf Shore and pulled-off I-70 at the Effingham, Illinois exit. We found a cool joint downtown, called “Gopher’s Grille.” It’s still there.
Recalling that they had great sandwiches, including a house-baked turkey breast sandwich with a delicious cranberry jam, we decided to return for a lunch stop. Linda, the bartender, greeted us and told us about the specials. But the whitefish sandwich caught my eye. It can be fried or grilled. I went with the latter and found it to be a spectacular slab of perfectly grilled fish. Served on a hoagie bun with all the condiments and house-made tartar sauce, it was special.
Gopher’s Grill is a great stop if you’re cruising through Illinois.
INDIANAPOLIS
We stopped here to stay overnight and meet old friends next day. We stayed in the Keystone Crossing area northeast of downtown Indy. The area is full of fabulous restaurants, but many are chains — except one — Late Harvest Kitchen (LHK).
Opening in 2011, Chef Ryan Nelson and wife Laurie have created an award-winning farm-to-table restaurant that has a huge following. We’ve been there several times, and the menu is continually changing based on what’s available seasonally.
The homey ambience includes locally sourced wood paneling and bricks, an elegant fireplace and a small rustic bar that seats 10. We were lucky to get two seats at the bar on this night and settled in with Andrew, one of the bartenders.
LHK’s menu in highly eclectic and full of unusual items. The latest version has eight starters, including a delicious shaved Brussels sprouts salad, which I’ve had in the past. It’s stellar. Other interesting items were fried deviled eggs, salt cod brandade, General Tso’s pork belly and grilled Spanish octopus.
The eight entrees are also unusual. In the past, I’ve enjoyed branzino, but with that not on this menu, I almost went with the veal chop piccata until I saw barramundi. Now, where in these parts can you get barramundi?
This south Pacific sea bass was baked to a flaky perfection. Accompanied by an extraordinary risotto pilaf, this dish was out-of-bounds.
Meanwhile, Gayle, my wife, went with the grilled octopus (another item not found in these parts). Both of us were more than happy.
Then, just as we were ready to leave, champaign corks started popping. This date was LHK’s 10th anniversary, and a loyal customer bought champaign for the house. Abundant toasts followed making the occasion a grand conclusion to a long day on the road.
LHK is just over a two-hour drive from Lake Country and well worth the drive. It’s another luscious location.
On the way, stop at the Grindstone Public House in Noblesville for lunch, but that’s another story.
