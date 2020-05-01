Struggling with this virus has become more than problematic for most folks in Lake Country. Even though Kosciusko County hasn’t seen significant cases, government overreach is slamming businesses — especially restaurants. As of last Friday, there have been 27 cases recorded in Kosciusko County with only two deaths and 13 recoveries. The recovery data is interesting. One has to question why the national recovery rate isn’t published? Some sources report that there has been a 98% recovery rate.
Regardless of the struggles, last week a couple restaurants offered free meals.
On April 20, Huntington Street Bar & Grill served 400 free meals starting at 4 p.m. Cars arrived early, and the line wound around the block before it was done. More than 250 pulled pork and 140 chili (with a grilled cheese sandwich) meals were served. They ran-out of chili quickly but continued to serve grilled cheese.
Last Friday and Saturday, the Sleepy Owl Supper Club served 150 meals of pulled pork, baked beans and cole slaw.
WHAT'S COOKING?
You’ve probably heard of the “ImpossibleTM burger” (How can you trademark a common word like ‘Impossible’)? Not sure what’s in this meatless burger, but I had a taste at Ruhe 152 early on, and it wasn’t bad.
But, let me introduce an alternative: The “Exceptional Burger,” aka tuna burger. Yep! Fresh tuna burgers are awesome.
Pulse fresh, sushi-grade tuna lightly in a blender. Don’t over blend, as it toughens the fish. Throw in some chopped scallion, bell pepper (some recipes use pimento), garlic and, if you like, a bit of wasabi cream. The only binder needed is mayo. Form the concoction into patties and place in the fridge to set for at least a half-hour. Sear the patties in a neutral oil (canola or grapeseed). Don’t overcook. I like them rare in the middle. Throw on a slab of Swiss cheese, slather a bun with comeback sauce, add lettuce and you have an exceptional burger.
With Vidalia onions now available, onion rings complimented the burger perfectly. The rings were better than most restaurants, but next time, rather than winging it, I’ll follow my recipe. The beer has to be at room temperature for best results.
Another exceptional spring dish is stuffed Vidalia onions. Cut a flat on each end of the onion so they will sit upright. Blanch for 2-3 minutes, depending on onion diameter. When cool enough to handle, push out the middle sections, leaving two or three onion layers in the remaining cup. Mince some of the extra onion for the filling, then add to a mix of mayo, sour cream, chopped garlic, shredded Asiago and Fontina cheeses (Fontina has a low melting point) and peas or chopped spinach. Fill the onion cups with as much as possible to form a heaping mound. Add a small pad of butter, and bake. These are stellar.
The starch of the week was Gayle’s cheesy southern grits using Anson Mills’ finely ground grit meal. We grilled some nice-sized scallops and shrimp to compliment them.
The soup last week was chicken-wild rice. On a chilly night, it was comfort food at its best.
The salad of the week: Southern caviar. I first sampled this southern delight several years ago at Jimmy Buffet’s “crazy sista’s” restaurant, Lulu’s, in the Gulf Shores. Combine cooked, black-eyed peas from last summer’s garden with various chopped peppers including some poblano or jalapeno, chopped tomato, chopped onion and cilantro or parsley. A light balsamic vinaigrette is perfect on this salad. Serve over a bed of greens.
All in all, it was another good week. More garden was planted, and the good news from some local restaurants was inspiring, but many are still closed. To assist in this endeavor, I started a GoFundMe to cooperate with some restaurants and assist them to feed the unemployed, elderly and first responders. Check-out the link at https://www.gofundme.com/f/feed-the-needy-in-lake-country-indiana. In just two days, we collected $250.
LADY MARINE (MEGAN) ROCKS!
If you want to be truly inspired, check-out the video from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. On April 9, the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band recorded a stunning rendition of Charley Puth’s, “One Call Away” to honor first responders. The video can be found at https://www.dvidshub.net/video/746668/one-call-away
Stay well! Stay safe!
