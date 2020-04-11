In times of need, folks tend to do incredible things. This past week, during the morning shift change at St. Mary Mercy Hospital in Livonia, Michigan, nurse Lori Marie Key sang a stunning rendition of "Amazing Grace." She nailed it, and it immediately went viral. If you want to be truly inspired, check it out on You Tube.
These people on the front lines every day are real heroes, risking their lives daily. To give you an idea of what is going on in Detroit, as I write this, it’s being reported that more than 700 employees in one hospital system have tested positive for Covid-19.
SAMARITANS
Recently, several families partnered with two Lake Country restaurants to feed the needy. On March 29, three families partnered with the Sleepy Owl to provide 100 meals to the first to show.
On April 1, local Realtors partnered with Chubbies Pub and Grub to provide 100 meals. Lines for both events were substantial.
SAFE SPACES
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has closed all state park offices and other buildings, but the parks remain open; although, at this writing, the governor just closed all campgrounds.
Regardless, these are safe spaces in Lake Country that provide fishing, hiking, bird-watching and whatever else you might want to do to get some fresh air.
At the Chain-O’-Lakes State Park, there was plenty of activity. This vast area of nine connected lakes is a playground for canoes, kayaks and electric-motorized boats. At the Stanley Schoolhouse Nature Center trailhead, there were eight cars in the parking lot. There were also many empty boat trailers at various launches on lakes visited. At the main pavilion on Sand Lake (the largest in the chain), we saw a family picnicking on this warm spring day.
Near the Kosciusko-Whitley County line on Ind. 5 is Pisgah (Hebrew for peak, height or cliff) Marsh. The boardwalk meanders through dense forest along the peak of a glacial deposit called an esker and overlooks ponds and wetlands. With gazeboes at nearly every turn, the walk concludes at the Golden Eagle Viewing Deck. The marsh has three areas, with the Durham Lake area further south being a popular fishing pond.
Just south of Pierceton on C.R. 650 East is the Kionona Environmental & Retreat Center. It’s a 100-acre nature preserve owned by Manchester University. Besides fishing in Kettle Lake, the preserve also offers outstanding bird watching. University students are often given assignments to do research on flora, fauna and wildlife at the preserve.
I just finished a walk in the Tri-County Fish & Wildlife Area. It’s 3,500 acres of forest, marshes, nature trails and has 24 lakes/ponds. Largemouth bass lurk in most of these shallow water lakes. A couple displayed at the park office are monsters. On this day, spring was definitely in the air!
HIKING MAKES ME HUNGRY
While exploring all these safe spaces, one needs nourishment. So, on this day, we drove the short distance from one of the parks to Churubusco — home of the eclectic Magic Wand. With their walk-up window open, the Wand has become a popular stop for truckers roaring down US 33.
On this day, it was quite busy. There were eight cars in the lot, and a couple folks were picnicking on the outdoor tables, so, we decided to stay in the car and call-in an order. It felt like a drive-in restaurant in the old days.
Our order of a cheeseburger deluxe with onion rings (of course) and a grilled cheese with tater tots was spot-on. Delivered directly to our car, the burger was perfect and the onion rings were excellent. We quaffed these goodies in great haste.
THE LAKES ARE ALIVE WITH THE SOUND OF BOATS
Back home and perched on our deck, this parity came to mind. People are taking advantage of the lake as a safe space — especially fishermen. There are personal crafts, sail boats, pontoons galore and, one day, there was a 30-foot cigar boat with twin engines roaring around the lake. These huge boats (many run on airplane fuel) were made famous by the "Miami Vice" series years ago and can reach 70 mph. Spring is here.
In spite of all the bad news, nature provides us with many spaces where we can be safe. Take advantage. Stay safe!
