When you cruise north from Lake Country, take the Elkhart C.R. 17 exit. After the U.S. 20 bypass intersection, there are no less than 12 restaurants. There’s a bevy of chains, a diner, a breakfast joint (Stack’s is quite good, but expect long waits), a coffee house, a sports pub and a couple of Italian restaurants.
LUCCHESE'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
This family-owned and operated restaurant has become a staple in the Elkhart dining scene. We frequent Lucchese’s several times a year and, if you haven’t been there, the bread is outstanding and its poppy seed dressing is the best. Try the broccoli salad coated with this decadent dressing and/or get it on linguini. Perfetto!
SPORTS TIME FAMILY PUB AND GRILL
This quirky spot appears to be just another bar, but it’s far beyond that. I would even call it an upscale gastropub. Now in its 11th year, this pub has created a substantial following, and the secret is the chef and staff.
Owner Cristy Eldridge has assembled a friendly and knowledgeable staff. On one visit, Karen, the bartender on most days, recommended one of Chef Juan’s specials: roasted root vegetables with barbecue sauce. She claimed, “Those veggies are so delicious!”
We tried them, and she was more than right.
Folks come for the fabulous wings and burgers. Order any quantity of wings and have them served with any of 14 sauces. There are six burgers including a salmon burger, an olive burger and a wagyu burger.
Pub Grub
No bar menu is complete without baskets, and Sports Time offers fish, shrimp or chicken tenders. Each basket comes with your choice of five styles of fries.
There’s also an eclectic collection of sandwiches. People rave about the Reuben with house-made corned beef, but I have to say my number one is the walleye. I’ve had it on several occasions, and it’s always perfectly flaky. There are eight other choices, including three new offerings (think chef’s porchetta for one).
The appetizer section is also chock-full of bar items. Currently there are eight choices with the carnitas nachos being the newest. This monster is loaded with house-made carnitas (Mexican slow-cooked pulled pork) and all the nacho fixings.
On one visit, my wife, Gayle, ordered the steak-and-taters starter. It wasn’t a starter — it was more than a meal. Five-ounces of delicious, sliced beef tenderloin served with a beurre maitre d'hotel emulsion (a very soft butter seasoned with parsley and lemon juice), caramelized shallots, and crunchy Kennebec potatoes. Needless to say, a to-go box was requested.
Great Lunch Choices
The salads are all quite large, and there are five with the new chef’s Caesar being featured. I saw a taco salad come out in a huge, baked tortilla bowl, and it had to be a shared.
Then there’s The Big Sexy. With a charming name like that, I had to try it. You can make an entrée with this salad or the Caesar by adding a choice of various proteins. I selected grilled shrimp, and the salad came with 10 sizable shrimp, grilled al dente, and they combined well with the mix of delicate spring greens, chunks of feta, grated Parmesan, sunflower seeds and grape tomatoes. All were tossed with a spot-on, lemon-based house vinaigrette.
Gastropub Fare
What really sets this place apart is the creativity Chef Juan applies to each dish. Everything is fresh — using as much from local sources as possible. This farm-to-table concept also offers dishes with unique items, such as wagyu beef from Snake River Farm in Idaho.
The dinner menu has seven dishes, including a dinner version of the above-mentioned roasted root vegetables. There’s also pork belly stuffed into steamed buns, a market fish, filet Oscar (think Dungeness crab), Amish brick chicken, rack of lamb and the chef’s pasta. This week, the pasta is fresh lobster agnolotti. These are mini ravioli-like pastas stuffed with lobster chunks. This complex dish is topped with gulf shrimp then finished with crescenza (also called stacchino — a cheese common in northern Italy), and an evil diavola sauce made with vodka. Where does he gets all these ideas?
These places along C.R. 17 are definitely luscious locations and well worth the short trip from Lake Country.
