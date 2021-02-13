The earliest known settler in what would become Olive Township in Elkhart County arrived in 1834. Others followed and the township was plotted in 1837. Eventually, and the Mount Olive Post Office was established in 1846.
Later, the village of Salem formed, but with another Salem in Indiana, the name was changed to Wakarusa (apparently translating to “up to the hip,” or “knee deep in the mud.”)
FAMILY TIES
In the 1930s, my mother’s family purchased 80 acres north of Wakarusa. The Housour farm was run by her Old Order Mennonite parents and farmed for years. When they passed, aunts and uncles took over and continued to do everything that farmers do.
When growing up on a produce farm near Dunlap, I was sent to the family farm each summer to help. I learned a lot about cooking from my aunts during those days. They spent every week preparing salads, pies, chickens, noodles, eggs and other items to sell at the South Bend Farmers Market each Saturday. Their potato salad always sold out early.
One vision that sticks is how the aunts dried their noodles. After rolling and cutting, the strands were hung everywhere throughout the house. It was an ocean of noodles.
Just around the corner on C.R. 3 sits Olive Mennonite Church and Cemetery. I was required to attend Bible school there, and after those morning sessions, with no air-conditioning, the afternoons and evenings were full of more hot tasks.
Buried in the cemetery are my parents, a brother killed in WWII, my sister, maybe six aunts and uncles and a great-nephew. There is also a grave marker for a Jacob Shaum dating back to the 1800s. So, you might call this home.
ABOUT THE TOWN
Today, Wakarusa might be best known as the home of the late NFL Hall of Famer Gale Sayers and the iconic Nelson’s BBQ. It’s also a vibrant industrial and agricultural hub with more than 1,800 residences.
Downtown hasn’t changed from the days on the farm. There are still many active businesses, but the town anchors are the Wakarusa Dime Store and Cook’s Pizza.
SWEETNESS RULES
Located in the old Wolford’s Department Store, where I used to go with my aunts, the Wakarusa Dime Store is about everything sweet. This nostalgic throw-back includes their famous jumbo jelly beans, mega varieties of old-fashioned sodas and other candies of all types and shapes. Grab a wooden basket when you enter and fill it with your favorites.
COOK’S PIZZA
Stan and Steve Cook opened this former ice cream parlor in 1971 to serve fresh pizza daily. It’s a quaint, hole-in-the-wall on the corner. Making pizza dough daily, there’s always a fresh, daily pizza special. Other offerings include Stromboli’s and 17 other sandwiches. Called “side dishes,” this list includes some decent onion rings, daily soups, three salads and a shrimp basket.
There are also desserts and soft drinks, but get there early! There’s limited seating.
BEYOND DOWNTOWN
With all the factories around, there has to be more joints to feed the masses. One is Grandma’s Pantry. It’s a small grocery, deli and bakery. Their deli salads are particularly good — especially the ham salad.
Being on a quest for the best ham salad, Grandma’s, so far, is the best! That and their inventory of Crystal Springs Creamery yogurt, requires frequent visits. The peach yogurt is excellent!
Further south is 2 B’s Eatery. This comfort food joint serves homemade grub for breakfast and lunch and makes great pies. Besides factory workers, it’s popular with local farmers.
While slamming a nice taco salad, in strolled two farmers — bib overalls, John Deere hats and all! They ordered without looking at the menu, then commenced graveling about getting their farm equipment operating for spring plowing. Real down home!
If you want to revisit days of old, Wakarusa is the right delightful destination! A good time to go might be during the town’s annual Maple Syrup Festival running from April 23-25 this year.
