The first settlers in the Schaumburg area thirty miles west of Chicago were Sauk, Kickapoo, Fox and Potawatomie Indians, but starting in 1835, German immigrants started arriving.
Trumball Kent arrived from Oswego NY and founded a settlement near what was called Sarah’s Grove then named Olde Schaumburg Centre. So, someone named Schaum apparently had nothing to do with the name.
By 1870, the township was entirely German and remained that way until the depression when many had to give up their farms. Regardless the German culture remained strong in the area and most households spoke German. Even St. Peters Lutheran Church built in 1847, held services in German until the 1970’s. Schaumburg eventually became a village in 1957.
Today, Schaumburg is a thriving business center with more than 78,000 residents and 80,000 employees. Outside of Chicago, it is also Illinois’ largest tourist attraction. So, this area isn’t your ordinary village!
Woodfield Mall
The main attraction is this massive mall where there are over 300 stores and more than 30 eateries inside. Around the mall there’s another 30 or more restaurants. That’s why I like to stay in this area when here on business — the restaurants.
Of course, there are a myriad of chain restaurants with the most prominent being the likes of P. F, Chang’s, The Cheesecake Factory, Maggiano’s Little Italy and Season’s 52. Although P. f. Chang’s Asian fare is quite authentic, I’ve preferred Season’s 52, on occasion. Based out of Orlando, I once hosted a dinner for 20+ folks at their flagship restaurant, and they did a fantastic job. Their bloody Mary’s are pretty good, as well.
The area also has some interesting original joints. For Japanese fare, Kurmu comes highly recommended. For gastro pub grub, there’s Stonewood Alehouse, and if you like Mediterranean fare, there’s Meze Mediterraneo.
But, there’s one more!
Shaw’s Crab House
In 1984, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises opened the Blue Crab Lounge in Chicago’s River North area. The notion was to present to Chicago what a coastal crab shack was all about. The idea caught-on, and the next year, they opened Shaw’s Crab House dining room with white cloth seating for over 300 and presenting a décor reminiscent of grand dining in the late 1930’s.
The name is after a partner’s father-in-law who was an avid fisherman in the Chesapeake Bay area.
Chef Partner Yves Roubaud oversees the operations and have created a Chicago institution. They have developed long-standing relationships with fishermen, distributors and oyster farms.
In 2001, they expanded into a new facility near the mall in and area called “Streets of Woodfield”. It’s massive and is reminiscent of the original. I’m headed there for the oyster!