When Fort Wayne’s population drifted to the far northside years ago, many businesses followed.
Today, the strip of Dupont Road between Lima Road and I-69 is so saturated that more expansion is ongoing on the east side of I-69 including the massive Parkview Hospital complex.
Salomon Farm Park
In 1871, the Salomon family established a homestead far north of Fort Wayne. In the 1990’s, the latest generation donated the property to become a working farm for public enjoyment.
Today, the Salomon Farm Park is a destination for walking, biking, bird watching, photography and events. The farm embraces a 1930’s theme, and other buildings and a covered bridge have been added.
Events include cooking, beekeeping, blacksmithing, foraging, gardening, a harvest festival and hosts a monthly antique tractor club.
The farm also hosts a farmer’s market every Wednesday from June 1 to September 7. They focus on venders that promote “sustainable and organic growing practices”.
Jamison Specialty Meats
Jamison Meats has been serving the Fort Wayne community since 1946, and they followed the migration north. All three stores feature local sourced meats and poultry and Boars Head deli products. They also make their own sausages and salads. On occasion, you might find Usinger’s bratwurst available.
We stop often to stock-up on veal. It’s the only shop I know where you can get veal scallopini. This Italian delicacy is pounded razor thin provide great gobs of goodness!
Restaurants
There are more than thirty restaurants along the strip. Besides the usual chains, there are some very unique joints. A couple we’ve frequented are the Trolley Bar and Black Canyon restaurants. Both boast upscale cuisine, but the Trolley Bar has a stellar walleye sandwich.
There are also several Asian restaurants including a unique Vietnamese spot.
Zianos Italian Restaurant comes highly recommended, as well.
Instead on this day we decided to go on the wild side and visit a lucky location.
Lucky Turtle Grill and Lucky Moose Lounge
Local icon, Mark Melchi, has multiple restaurants in the Fort Wayne area, and this laid-back location is one of his creations. Although the entrance is non-descript, once you enter, the nostalgia explodes. A wooden canoe hangs from the ceiling and other memorabilia adorns every wall. The host advises that the owner collects these items and places them in the restaurant — creating a museum of sorts.
Settling-in at the bar, as usual, Harry greeted us, poured our drinks and delivered the menus, which is a massive collection. One specialty are the barbequed items – including wings. There’s also Mexican, Cajun, meats and poultry (called “Landfood”) and seafood. Their crab cakes and royal red shrimp are deemed supreme!
Of the twenty appetizers the buffalo, Italian and barbeque balls are popular. For me, the fried green tomatoes jumped out.
In the sandwich section, the moose is “a hundred pounds on ground beef stuffed with cheddar cheese and onions”. I would have loved to see one of those come out!
There are twenty sides, and I’m told the German potato salad is top shelf!
After perusing every section, I went to the po’boys where there are several choices of this New Orleans classic. Besides shrimp, catfish, tilapia and crab cake po’boys, there’s a trigger fish po’ boy. Where can you find trigger fish in these parts?
I ordered it grilled, and going all out Cajun, the fried green tomatoes became my side. The fish was perfectly grilled, nicely seasoned and very flaky. I slathered some lemon-dill aioli on the toasted bun and dove-in.
The fried green tomatoes were lightly breaded, and the tomatoes were crunchy. Coupled with tzatziki-like cucumber sauce, I was a happy camper.
Meanwhile, Gayle, my wife, chose the Lucky Moose side salad and an appetizer of coconut-crusted shrimp. Served on a bed of Cajun rice, this was a meal.
The Dupont Road strip has many treasures. We’ll be back to seek other luscious locations.