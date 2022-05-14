Early-on, the Florida coasts were basically unconnected.
So, in 1923, Russell Kay organized the Tamiami Trail Blazers Expedition to create a roadway through the Everglades to connect the coasts. Twenty-one participants took part in this venture, and the caravan included seven Model T Fords, an Elcar and a commissary truck. The group was led by Conopatchee, a Seminole guide.
Feared lost or dead in the Everglades, a search party found them exhausted but well. After nineteen days, the expedition reached Miami to a hero’s welcome.
Today the Tamiami Trail is a portion of US 41 that connects Tampa to Miami. I moseyed up this roadway to Sarasota to catch a flight. But before that, there are other points of interest for pontification.
Coconut Point
As mentioned last week, this area borders the towns of Estero and Bonita Springs. The Spaniards named the location Estero, which means estuary, or “where river meets sea”. Over the years, the area has been famous for growing citrus and was once the home of the utopian group called The Koreshan Unity.
Folks came from as far away as Montana to capture land to produce anything citrus.
While here, one must partake of some fine local fare, and one hotspot is the Corkscrew Bar and Grill. This open-air joint serves some great grub and wicked pina coladas. The grouper sandwich is a monster and makes a great lunch. Served on a Brioche bun with a tartar sauce slaw, it was moist and tender. I would go back for that anytime!
Tarpon Bay Seafood Restaurant
This highly-rated restaurant features all things seafood. After a long day of meetings and a gala reception, I waddled over to the bar at this fabulous location on a small lake loaded with gators. After ordering a bullet, I scanned the menu.
For starters, I was told that the lobster bisque garnished with paddlefish caviar is very popular. But instead, I went with the Tarpon Bay’s house salad. Lightly dressed with a citrus vinaigrette, the garden greens combined well with fresh strawberries, toasted almonds and a local goat cheese. It was fine choice!
Then I wandered to the “simply grilled seafood” section. They offer eight choices — all served with Jasmine rice and asparagus. Even though the signature dishes are bacon-wrapped grouper and snapper diablo, I was in no mode for anything fancy and selected the black grouper. With a glass of a fine Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, this was a perfect ending to a long day. The grouper was lightly coated with something that had to include brown sugar. The crust was nicely caramelized and created a slight crunch with every bite — so yummy!
The next night I returned for the market special, tri-tail. This relative to snapper was also done to perfection.
Heading North
Going north on the Tamiami Trail, I meandered through Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte and then turned-off at Englewood.
Years ago, my brother Lowell, who founded Shaum Electric in Elkhart back in 1945, purchased a small fisherman’s shack on the Intercoastal Waterway in Englewood. Hearing that his two sons (my nephews) were there, I decided to drop-in. Unfortunately, the road leading to North Comfort Point Road was closed. After wandering around trying to find a way around the blockade, I determined that I should get to my final destination.
Sarasota
My quest was to have lunch at a waterfront restaurant close to Sarasota’s airport. I chose Marina Jack’s on the bay. The yachts parked at this marina are humungous — far larger than my house!
This spectacular spot has a formal dining room on the second floor and two bars on the main floor. I perched at the main bar, quaffed a cold one while slurping on a luscious seafood chowder. It was very creamy and loaded with shrimp, crab meat and fish — so wonderful!
I concluded my journey on the Tamiami Trail at the airport. After surviving so many luscious locations on this trip, it’s now back to reality!