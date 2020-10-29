Located just south of Fair Oaks, Indiana, Fair Oaks Farms has become a popular destination for animal husbandry education, outdoor activities and dining.
Sue and Mike McCloskey created this concept in 2004 to introduce folks to practices at their four innovative farms. Since then, Fair Oaks Farms has grown as an adventure destination for all ages. Now there are seven, farm-style buildings on the campus — some with goofy names such as Dairycatessen, Cowfe and Mooville. In addition, there are the Admission Center, Harvest House, Farmhouse Restaurant and a Fairfield Inn.
FARM EDUCATION
Recognized as the number one agritourism destination in the Midwest, the farm offers tours of the dairy and pig farms, crop fields, orchards and pumpkin patches.
The Dairy Adventure is especially interesting. The farm plans monthly cow births at the birthing barn, and the herd produces milk for the farm’s brand, Fairlife.
The Pig Adventure introduces farming history and improvements made throughout the years. The tour includes the breeding, growing and farrowing barns. While there, conquer the “ropes course” and visit the famous tree house.
The Crop Adventure provides education on diseases, bugs and root structures.
HARVEST TIME
Since August, the farm has been featuring all things to be harvested and apple picking is popular. The 40-acre orchard features eight different apple varietals to choose from.
Also available are picnic baskets and on weekends weather-permitting, the family-oriented “Pub in the Orchard” is open. After lunch, you can wander the mile-long nature trail.
October is “Cowtoberfest," and there were pumpkin-picking and special events each weekend. This year, the farm hosted an antique tractor show, a beer and wine garden and harvest dinner-dance. Today, there’s “Halloween on the Farm.”
FARM-TO-TABLE DINING
There are three food venues on campus. The Dairycatessen is in the farm’s gas station and offers quick bites, sandwiches and farm cheeses.
Cowfe is a gift shop and deli that features the farm’s famous grilled cheese sandwich. It’s a pile of four gooey cheeses served on sourdough bread. Also offered are the farm’s ice cream, chocolates and cheeses. There are more than 20 cheese varieties, and you can choose sharp cheddar aged from between one to 12 years.
The flagship is the Farmhouse Restaurant. Located in a farmhouse-style building adjacent the hotel, this establishment is worth the trip alone. Richard Arthur manages the restaurant and executive chef Jorge Sullon serves up a menu full of American farm cuisine.
The starter menu features farm items such as cheese curds, cheese board and a bacon sampler.
Signature soups are smoked brisket chili and onion soup, which incorporates the farm’s Muenster cheese.
Of the four salads, many go for the wedge salad. The Farmhouse’s version is served with blue cheese dressing, bacon, tomato, red onion and an unusual ingredient — roasted corn.
Locally sourced steaks are the menu’s highlight. There are seven available with the signatures being the 12-ounce prime rib and the 16-ounce cowboy ribeye.
The Farmhouse Favorites section includes classic fried chicken, ribs, meatloaf, Cajun chicken pasta, salmon and halibut. On this day, we couldn’t turn down the halibut. It was large enough to share and did not disappoint. It was served with charred tomatoes in a wine tomato sauce that nicely complimented the flaky halibut. Coupled with mashed potatoes, it was spot on.
Burgers are very popular, but there are also the grilled cheese, pork tenderloin and the monster “pig adventure” sandwich. The latter includes hickory-smoked pork shoulder, house barbeque sauce, pickle chips and onion crisps stuffed into a pretzel bun.
The menu also includes a children’s section, eight side dishes and seven desserts. In addition to an old-fashioned root beer float and the farm’s ice cream, the apple bread pudding is popular.
With a hotel on the property, it’s easy to pull an all-nighter. The hotel has conventional rooms, but the silos include several special suites.
This is a great location to enjoy the farm environment, and it’s only two-hours from Lake Country.
