I’m back in Hoffman Estates, Illinois for another meeting at the Bosch-Rexroth facility to discuss the new partnership between Denmark-based Kassow Robots and the German-based company.
The merger has allowed Kassow Robots to hire support personnel for North America. Before these hires, I was on my own supporting thirteen Kassow Robots distributors. So far, the merger had proved very beneficial.
But first, dinner. As written in March, Hoffman Estates is a fast-growing community about thirty miles northwest of Chicago. That growth has increased the demand for many types of food joints, and there is a plethora of such places. The Saddle Room is outstanding, but on this visit, I wanted something more casual.
Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurants
In 2005, Purdue graduate, Tim McEnery, had a vision that food and wine, paired properly, “holds the power to forge lasting connections.”
He was able to sell his vision to investors and opened the first Cooper’s Hawk Restaurant in Orland Park, Illinois Now there are 55 restaurants, a winery in Woodbridge, Illinois and the wine club is increasing at a rate of 25% annually.
I’m typically not a fan of chains, but Cooper’s Hawk is different. These Napa-style restaurants include a wine tasting room, a gift shop (featuring all kinds of Cooper’s Hawk finery), house-made truffles, a bar and the restaurant.
The ambience is everything wine with floor-to-ceiling wine kegs lining a dining room wall. The shop includes over 75 wine choices including monster magnums.
Having visited a Cooper’s Hawk in Brookfield, Wisconsin last year, I decided to check-out the location near Hoffman Estates.
Executive Chef Matt McMillan, who honed his skills at various Chicago restaurants, has created a classy menu that varies from location to location to accommodate local ingredients. The dishes are highly eclectic and sports items like “Seasonal Chef Recommendations.” Currently this includes a tuna crudo for a starter, a filet with spinach-mascarpone ravioli for the entrée and a special dessert.
Sommelier, Emily Wines (Yep, that’s her real name!), selects grapes from California, Oregon, Argentina, Italy, Chili, and Australia for the winery. She also offers a wine-of-the-month. This month, it’s Isola del Mare created from grapes grown on the island of Capri.
On this night, I settled at the bar and quaffed a bullet while chatting with Renaldo (the majority of restaurants and hotels in this area are staffed with Hispanics). He spoke English well, and explained several items on the menu.
There are thirteen starters, all huge, including an interesting candied bacon and artisan cheese platter. Any of these would have been a meal.
On the previous visit in Brookfield, I had their signature crab, shrimp, and lobster bisque. It is a truly remarkable creation, but this time salad was on my mind. So, I selected the chopped wedge. This unusual salad included chopped romaine, bacon crumbs and cherry tomato mixed with a lemony vinaigrette. But it was topped with creamy lumps of blue Cheese. The kicker is the head lettuce wedge served with the romaine. Simply excellent. I almost slammed the whole thing.
Next step, the entrée. The menu includes pastas, steaks, chops, chicken and seven items that you can mix and match to make a surf and turf combo.
Earlier this year, we were touring the South Carolina islands and could not find grouper. So, I immediately jumped on the pistachio-crusted grouper! Served with asparagus and a potato mash, the grouper was perfect. Each bite of the flaky meat came with a nice crunch from the nuts — a great combo that I would go back for.
I chose a Petite Syrah with the meal, and it was a perfect paring. Besides, I know of no other restaurant or wine bar that serves this rare grape usually grown in California’s Russian River Valley. I bought a bottle to take home.
Cooper’s Hawk is an excellent choice if you are into chains, but if you go to Illinois, fuel-up first. Gas is $4.69 per gallon in Hoffman Estates and over $5 in Cook County. Likely I will be back for another shot at Hoffman Estates’ best.