Downtown Fort Wayne holds a myriad of gems that need attention, but we don’t get there as frequently as we would like, but this day is different.
Past treasures uncovered included The Oyster Bar (This circa 1890s joint serves the best fresh oysters.), The Hoppy Gnome (great craft brews), Paula’s on Main (with their fresh fish market), Tolan (wonderful bone morrow) and Henry’s (The historical bar is worth the visit.). One place we’ve missed was The Golden, but alas, its location in the Ash Skyline Plaza closed.
The plaza is a grandiose structure in the heart of downtown. Opening in 2016, the plaza contains a three-story atrium and the sixth-floor roof is a “green” park. At the street level, two restaurants anchor the plaza. Ruth Chris Steak is on one corner, and Golden was on the other corner.
In 2018, The Golden location came available, and James Khan and partners (owners of Baker Street and Hoppy Gnome) pounced on the opportunity. Proximo was born.
On this day, we decided to check out this venue that is one of the few places in downtown that serves breakfast.
Proximo
Proximo means occurring in the next month, so it is certainly a unique name for a restaurant. Executive Chef, Kevin Fredrickson’s Latin-influenced menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner include dishes from Spain, Columbia, Ecuador and Cuba.
After finding a place to park that was reasonably close (parking in downtown can be problematic on occasion), we checked in at the bar where Shontel was holding court while packing blanched mint leaves into ice water (blanching the leaves retains the color during storage). Mojito is a Proximo signature drink and uses a lot of muddled mint.
Instead, I had to sample the house-made bloody mary that also had a Latino twist. The mix had a hint of clam and the tomato-base was laced with lime — quite refreshing. Coupled with spectacular herbed blue cheese stuffed olives, this drink was a great start to a new venture.
While slurping the bloody mary, we perused the lunch menu, and to start, there are seven items including their signature Ecuadorian version of ceviche.
We enjoyed a lot of ceviche in Central America a few years ago, and all included sea bass. This version was quite different. Bay scallops were perfectly “cooked” in a citrus concoction that had a lot of lime. The salsa fixings in the dish combined nicely with each scallop.
This was probably the best ceviche we’ve had since I made it using halibut caught in Alaska. And, the house-made corn chips added a crunch to each bite.
Meanwhile, several craft brews were on tap, and after tasting something called “Mexican Lager” from the Hoppy Gnome, I was all-in. It was a light, crisp brew and was easily quaffed while snacking on ceviche.
Moving on, the lunch menu includes salads and an interesting chicken-tortilla soup. The grilled shrimp salad looked particularly interesting, but there are other goodies to explore.
There is quite a collection of entrees including Peruvian Saltado (grilled shrimp and scallops with potatoes), classic shrimp and grits and crab chilaquiles. All looked enticing, but instead we wandered to the tortas (sandwiches) where there are five choices. Shontel showed us a Cubano fresh from the open kitchen, and it’s a monster.
We decided to share it, and it was more than enough. The torta was layered with mojo braised pork, ham, house-made pickles and melted Swiss cheese — all slathered with a garlic-maple Dijonnaise. It’s served on a toasted torta bun and paired with patatas bravas with a tomato saffron aioli.
I’ve had the Cubano at an authentic Cuban restaurant in Olmsted Florida, and this elbow-dripper torta was spot-on. The potatoes were classic Latino fare and was a nice accompaniment.
While we were finishing, the manager, Rachel Gunn, stopped to chat, which was a nice gesture.
Downtown Fort Wayne has many treasures to explore, and Proximo is one of them. It’s another luscious location and deserves another visit.