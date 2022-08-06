Visiting waterfront joints has always been a continuing quest, so we decided to check-out the Simonton Lake area.
Named after a local 19th century farmer, Samuel Simonton, this area is now one of three Census-designated Places in Elkhart County (Dunlap and New Paris are the others.)
On the west side of the lake, there are several joints. Not on the lake but close-by are a pizza joint, a family restaurant and the historic Simonton Lake Drive-in. The drive-in has been in the Hoff family for over 50 years.
One joint right on the lake is the Flippin Cow Burger Joint. Simonton Lake residence, Cam Snyder, converted the old Lakeshore Grill into a craft burger location featuring cold beer and milk shakes. It really hops during summer months.
Just down the road is another iconic waterfront joint.
Re-Pete’s Simonton Lake Tavern
Since 1969, this location had been Pete’s Simonton Lake Tavern operated by the Kilgren family. It grew into a classic, Cheers-like, neighborhood bar with a reputation for quality food — especially fish.
In 2017, Casey Macdonald sold his interest in a south Bend restaurant to take over the tavern. He renamed it Re-Pete’s to sustain some continuity with the history. But, the fish-centric menu did not drift far from the original.
Notre Dame décor dominates the ambience and a lot of Budweiser bottles were being popped-open by Tammy, the popular bartender. She knows nearly everyone that walks-in, and knows what they drink and eat.
We were fortunate to get a couple of the six bar seats when we arrived as they quickly filled. Tammy poured a couple cold-ones into frosted mugs. These were easily quaffed on this hot summer day as we scoured the menu.
The appetizer section is extensive with 15 items including their popular wings, especially for carry-out, at $1.00 each. But right at the top of the list was onion rings, so we started with those. These hand-cut rings were colossal! Some of these rings were at least two-inches thick, and the beer batter had a perfect crunch. They were quickly devoured! These definitely weren’t off-the-truck rings. We would go back just for those!
Moving-on, we came for the famous fish, and Re-Pete’s is one of the few places around the offers smelt. These small fish are usually less than 10-inches long and if smaller than 6-inches, they can be eaten whole — guts, head and all! Fortunately, Re-Pete’s are fresh-water smelt (less oily than saltwater smelt) and all were gutted.
Besides smelt, also on the menu are bluegill, perch, pollock and three types of prepared shrimp. All of these can be had as a dinner (served with two of the nine side choices), basket (one-side) or bar serving (no side). If that isn’t sufficient, they also offer frog legs as a bar serving.
Broasted chicken and pizza are also popular.
Many locals prefer “Pete’s Famous Sandwiches”. That section includes twelve choices with the Italian sausage and prime rib burger being favorites. And you can still get a hamburger for $3.50!
On this day, Gayle, my wife, chose the bar serving of smelt. The smelt was a bit fishy. I serve smelt at home, and it has to be soaked in buttermilk for a couple hours to remove the fishy taste. These obviously weren’t, but they were lightly breaded and cooked to perfection. Each bite had a nice crunch.
Meanwhile, I decided on the perch basket, which was excellent! Lightly breaded, the six large fillets were far more than needed. Served with fries and a tangy tartar sauce, this basket made for a wonderful lunch. I would have that again.
This busy area along Simonton Lake’s western shore is highly popular to locals and draws a number of passers-by, as well. Boaters also arrive in groves. Re-Pete’s lake frontage is huge and can accommodate many lake arrivals.
If cruising north on Elkhart’s Cassopolis Street, stop-by any one of these joints. You won’t be disappointed because it’s another delightful destination! We’ll be back for yet another adventure!