My niece, Judy Miller was a gregarious soul, full of wit and humor.
Being employed by the Elkhart School system, she declared herself, “A Blue Blazer Forever”! Sadly, she pasted away last week way too soon. She was one of two daughters from my sister (the only female in a family that included five boys).
So, we traveled to Elkhart for her memorial and funeral.
In 2021, I wrote about Elkhart’s history as a center for musical instruments, pharmaceuticals and has become, arguably, the recreational vehicle capital of the world. Elkhart is also the home of Shaum Electric — founded in 1945 by my oldest brother, Lowell.
Hotel Elkhart
Opening in the summer of 2021, this property is a monument to history. It was originally built in 1923 but went into disarray over the years. However, with new interest in downtown revitalization, the property was identified as an opportunity by Cressy Commercial Real Estate and Mno-Bmadsen, the investment arm of the Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi Indians. The two combined to invest $19 million, and by all indications, it has been a major success.
Because the events were over two days, we decided to spend the night. This is the second stay at the hotel, and we’ve yet to be disappointed. You can hang-out at The Corner Bar, snack at Relish, the hotel’s restaurant, or in the summer, lounge at High Note, the rooftop bar.
Relish has interesting breakfast and lunch items. Their eggs Benedict are dynamite.
Artisan
Opening in early 2015, Kurt Janowsky envisioned an Elkhart restaurant focused on elegant food, great service and fabulous wine. Now in its eighth year, Artisan has become an award-winning destination, and we frequent it at every opportunity. We’ve never been disappointed.
Artisan is conveniently located across Main Street from the hotel, so we strolled-over and plopped at the bar to observe the open kitchen.
Rich Wallace, bartender extraordinaire, greeted us and served-up our drinks of choice. Rich’s story is unusual. He was originally in a sailing business in the Caribbean, has five children, including 13-year-old twins, and is now a single dad. He moved back to the area to raise the kids in a more stable environment and works three jobs to support them.
Artisan’s menu presentation sets the tone for the evening. It’s back-lit for reading ease in the dimly lit, relaxing environment.
Artisan is one place north of Fort Wayne that serves fresh oysters year-round, so they are always on our agenda. These tasty Chesapeake Bay bivalve mollusks were plump and briny. Yum!
The menu evolves with the seasons. Besides oysters, other starters included potato-leek soup, foie gras terrine, which I’ve enjoyed in past visits, the signature Artisan salad with an interesting pear vinaigrette, a clever steak gnudi (Dumplings stuffed with mushrooms, tenderloin tips and parmesan.), lobster bisque and a creative beet parfait.
We decided to share the parfait, and it was exceptional. There were bits of orange coupled with diced red and orange beets, pecan bits, a creamy mascarpone and coated with a lemon vinaigrette.
For entrées, there are currently eight choices. Included are three seafood dishes (The seafood pasta looked interesting.), two steaks, including a 3-ounce A5 Kogashima Wagyu steak for $63, Amish chicken, duck and a vegetable mélange.
On this day, steak looked good, so, I chose the 6-ounce filet, medium-rare. Coupled with a red wine reduction, and stacked on top of a potato puree with roasted mushrooms and a couple Brussels sprouts, chef Chris (on this night) created a dinner to behold.
Meanwhile, Gayle, my wife, went with the lobster bisque. The soup is a rich, lobster-sherry stock that’s poured at the table over a large lobster medallion. It was very tasty and quickly devoured.
The house-made desserts looked tempting, especially the caramel crème Brulé, but we were in overload and passed.
Anytime you’re in Elkhart, the Artisan should be on your agenda. It’s a classy operation that compares well with the best in Indiana – making Elkhart another luscious location.