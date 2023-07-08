Long before the first white settlers arrived in what is now Eaton County Michigan, Potawatomi Indians hunted the dense hardwood forests and fished the many streams and lakes.
Then, according to Eaton County (named after Andrew Jackson’s Secretary of War, John Eaton) records, the area was taken over by the government but allowed the Indians to stay.
In 1832, George Barnes purchased the land. Then, three years later, he sold it to Edmund Bostwick. Later, four businessmen bought a portion of the land, and it became Charlotte — named after Bostwick’s wife.
It was designated the county seat in 1835, and the Indians moved out. It became a village in 1863. Surrounded by rich farm land, the village continued to grow, and in 1871, Charlotte was incorporated as a city.
Early court proceedings were held in the newly constructed Eaton Hotel, but as the population grew, it became necessary to construct a courthouse. Completed in 1885, the court house still looms large at the end of Cochran Street in downtown Charlotte.
Today, Charlotte has a population of around 8,000 and attracts visitors from afar for such things as The Country Mill farm, the Windwalker Underground Gallery (an impromptu venue for fledging artists), the shops on Cochran Street, the deco-art Eaton Theater, and the Old School House. The latter is a Bakery, country store and restaurant in an old school house just outside of town.
Cruising back to Indiana from Camp Grayling Michigan, where we were honored to see our Grandson, Andrew, presented the Airman of the Year award for the state of Michigan by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, we decided to pull off the interstate to investigate this quaint berg just southwest of Lansing and have some lunch.
When you get near downtown, the court house immediately gets your attention. County government out-grew the premises, so now it’s a museum.
Eaton Pub and Grill
After a bit of exploring, we moseyed down Cochran Street, which is the main drag, to see what’s up. The theater stands-out, but across the street we discovered this joint.
After entering we find that it is also the home of the Charlotte Brewing Company. I thought we struck gold.
Strolling immediately to the bar, Fabio, who we discovered was very knowledgeable of the area, greeted us and presented the beer list. It was a bit overwhelming. There are eight beers always on tap. Ten seasonal beers like Hunter’s Moon (an Oktoberfest-style beer) and seven specialty beers. Of the latter, the German influenced Rauchbier called Engine #1 was interesting. Instead, after sampling several, I settled on the smooth, Copper Mountain amber ale. After several hours of driving, I was parched, and this mild, not-so-hoppy ale hit the spot.
Being a beer house, the menu is heavy on appetizers that quaffers can munch-on while sipping their favorite flight. There are 17 but no onion rings. Bummer.
In addition, there are wraps, sandwiches — including build-your-own burger with all kinds of goodies, paninis, salads, soups – including their signature chili, steaks (prime rib on weekends), seafood, Mexican choices, eight sides and a kid’s menu.
Whew! My beer was almost gone by the time I got through all this while questioning Fabio on some. Now decision time.
I almost went with the bluegill but was convinced it could not be as good as Huntington Street’s here in Lake Country. Noticing a plate of the mini seafood platter come out, I jumped on that. The plate included four butterflied shrimp, a crab cake and a tasty tavern battered slab of cod. All met expectations. Leading off with a side salad with a yummy, house-made blue cheese dressing, I was in overload.
Meanwhile, Gayle, my wife, went with the unusual house-made Reuben egg rolls. This unusual combination was spot-on and a sharable.
We waddled out and fled homeward bound with great haste.
Charlotte is only two hours from Lake Country, and we will return to check-out the Old School House.