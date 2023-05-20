Around 1790 and after the Battle of Fallen Timbers, the Lenape (Delaware) people arrived in what is now east-central Indiana from their original home in the Middle Atlantic states.
They quickly established several villages along the White River. Since they spoke the Muncee language, they named one of villages, Munseetown.
The village became the home of the Prophet (Tecumseh’s brother) who started a major Indian uprising in 1811 and after the first white settler arrived a year earlier. Eventually the Delaware were moved to west of the Mississippi, but the county was named after them.
More settlers arrived and Muncietown was founded in 1827. It was renamed Muncie and became a city in 1865.
In the 1880’s, natural gas was discovered north of Muncie and the city blossomed. The Ball Brothers Glass Manufacturing Company was founded by five brothers in 1888 to make use of this new natural resource.
In 1899, East Indiana Normal School opened but only lasted two years. So, the Ball Brothers purchased the property and Ball State opened in 1918 and became a teacher’s college soon thereafter.
During the Prohibition Era, Muncie became known as “Little Chicago”. Prostitution, gambling and bootlegging prevailed. So much so that Chicago gangsters including John Dillinger hung-out in Muncie.
Today, Muncie has a population of over 60,000 and is known for its civic ballet and orchestra. Ball State University with an enrollment of around 16,000 is known for education, architecture, and business. But the famous Ball canning jars are now manufactured by Jarden Corporation, and after entering the aerospace industry, the headquarters moved to Bloomfield Colorado.
Downtown Muncie
Once you find it, you realize that Muncie’s downtown area has gone through a renaissance. Vibrant districts have emerged, and special events like First Thursday attract people into downtown. One of the more popular events is the annual “Artwalk.”
Shopping is abundant with interesting stores like JohnTom BBQ Sauce Store and Soul Sisters Boutique.
If you are hungry or even thirsty, there are some clever venues including Vera Mae’s Bistro for international fare, the weirdly named Alchemy Axe Throwing and Ale House, Trust Your Butcher Steakhouse and the popular 1925 PubHouse, which serves USDA prime steaks.
If soul food is your desire, check-out Mama Bond’s Soul Food, which was packed on this day, and Mama & Son Soul Food.
On this quest, my goal was to explore a rumor that the world’s largest pork tenderloin was served at a small dive bar on a side street.
Twin Archer Brew Pub
After finding this joint, parking became another problem as the place was nearly full. Then you must decide on which entrance to take. I took the left one, moseyed-in and plopped at a bar stool. Being parched, Jake, one of the owners, presented a magnificent list of craft brews. I selected a Sun King pale ale. Much like a summer shandy, it was quaffed quickly while scrolling down the menu.
There are only nine starters with one being onion rings, which caught my attention, and a litany of sandwiches. Clever names abound with the likes of bullseye, bootie berg, Buffalo Springfield and others. To any sandwich you can add anyone of the “add-ons”. Included are another beef patty, bacon and even an egg.
Instead, I came for the tenderloin, and behold, it was an enormous slab of pork that nearly consumed the entire plate. The bun covered about a third of this crispy loin. So, to get to the bun, you had to munch on the outside, and that was a meal in itself. The breading was light and the middle quite tender and juicy. It was as good as rumored, but I could eat only half.
Their unusual potato salad was also stellar. It had chunks of red potato combined with celery, red pepper, parsley, and onion that were thinly coated with a sour cream-mayo dressing. I’m thinkin “what more could you want?”
My quest was definitely a success!
There’s plenty more places to explore in Muncie, so we’ll return to this delightful destination. It’s only two hours from Lake Country.