Since its founding in 1778 by George Rogers Clark, Louisville has become “The Gateway to the South!”
With a population of over 600,000, it’s the home to Churchill Downs, where the 149th running was just completed, Louisville Slugger and a downtown area that rocks.
I’m here for the Association of High Technology Distributors spring meeting at the Omni Hotel. During this three-day event, and there was ample time to investigate downtown Louisville.
211 Clover Lane
I’ve been to this obscure location before, and that experience brought me back. This quaint venue in a house on Clover Lane opened in 1992, and since then, owner Andrew Smith and chef Allen Heintzman have created an elegant restaurant that attracts crowds for both lunch and dinner.
Upon arriving, I plopped on one of the eight bar seats adjacent a stylish dining room for groups. White table cloths adorned tables fully set with fine China. A white brick fireplace complemented the room nicely.
Outside, the patio offers al fresco dining, if you are so inclined.
Sam, the bartender, offered a menu that features French and Italian techniques and changes regularly. Many ingredients are locally sourced and often purchased directly from farms.
For lunch, the only starters are a soup and a house salad where you can add baked Indiana goat cheese for an upcharge.
But the “main” dishes are extensive with ten different plates. Items range from a farm-raised brisket with a fried egg, to a French prepared chicken breast, to a pasta dish. The only sandwiches are a simple BLT and turkey with Provolone.
Instead, I wandered to the two fish choices of Skuna Bay salmon or Idaho trout. I chose the latter, and it was impressive. It was pan fried, topped with a lemon-caper sauce, and served with a roasted potatoes and wilted spinach. That and a nice glass of a Gruner Veltliner made it perfect.
Bob’s Steak & Chop House
Normally, I’m not an advocate of chains, but his Texas-based restaurant located at the far end of the Omni Hotel, is rated as one of the best in downtown.
When closing-out the night before with a 23-year-old Elijah Craig Bourbon at Bob’s bar, I discussed the menu with Jenna, a classy bartender. She made several recommendations that were sufficient to bring me back.
So, after three hours on my feet at the AHTD Product Showcase pontificating with various distributors on the virtues of Kassow Robots, I headed back and was lucky to capture a bar seat. Jenna greeted me again and poured a refreshing cocktail, which was quite gratifying after a long day.
Not being overly hungry, I roamed up and down Chef James Moran’s menu. For the most part, it’s classic steakhouse fare but with a few twists like thick-cut Nueske (a Wisconsin source) bacon for an appetizer, a chop house salad with hearts of palm (you won’t find these served elsewhere), and the side of spinach and mushrooms.
There are four seafood items but none looked interesting; however, the ten steak choices did — even the grilled duck breast. That’s another item not seen on a steakhouse menu.
Then there’s a bevy of desserts (10) including a brownie sundae, a marbled-chocolate-Amaretto cheese cake and a banana nut rum bread pudding. I could have ordered any one of those, but then I would have been done for the evening.
Instead, I chose the smallest steak entrée — a USDA prime filet. Delightfully juicy, this great gob of goodness was a perfect medium rare. It was served with their signature maple-glazed carrot and a potato choice. For that, I went with fried potatoes with a mushroom-peppercorn gravy (another unusual steakhouse offering). Everything was spot-on, and I waddled-off very happy.
Downtown Louisville also has The Fourth Street Live District — another destination for food and entertainment including the popular Gordon Biersch Brewery. Parking is abundant so the streets are packed most every night making downtown Louisville truly a delightful destination.