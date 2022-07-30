According to the Indiana Historical Society, Hamlet, Indiana was platted in 1863 by John Hamlet along the Pittsburgh, Fort Wayne and Chicago Railroad. The railroad came through the area in 1856 and served all the small towns including Grovertown, Hanna, Donaldson and Hamlet.
In 1912, J. W. Premley from Ipswich, South Dakota, recognized that the new automobile needed interconnecting roads between towns. Current roads were plagued with mud and potholes, while the lure of autonomy that the automobile offers was quickly overtaking railroad travel. So, the notion of an automobile route to the highly popular Yellowstone Park came about.
Premley and associates created roads connecting Ipswich to a couple South Dakota towns, Hettinger, N.D., then across Montana to Yellowstone.
The idea of a cross-country highway grew and the Yellowstone Trail Association was formed. The charter was to create a route from Plymouth Rock, MA to Puget Sound, WA.
The trail eventually came through Indiana, and a town on the route was Hamlet.
Today, Hamlet’s 700+ population will celebrate their annual Yellowstone Trail Fest August 20 and 21. Town population grows dramatically during this festive occasion as folks come from afar to enjoy this rural setting.
Downtown
As you enter Hamlet on old U. S. 30, the town monument, the grain tower, immediately gets your attention. There’s also a library, liquor store, police and fire departments, post office, funeral home, a couple churches and a restaurant.
As you head south on Starke Street, you’ll arrive at Davis Street. On the southwest corner is a building that defines Hamlet. The small, orange door leads you into an iconic bar.
Waymire’s Corner Tap
In 1985, Richard and Judy Waymire purchased this corner bar. Their reputation for exceptional food grew and crowds came from all over including Chicago.
Richard died suddenly in 2005. He did all the cooking and left no will. Judy’s name was not on any papers, so the tap was up for grabs. Judy had to scrabble, and three hundred and sixty thousand dollars later, the tap was hers. Then she had to learn to cook!
Fast forward: You walk into this quaint joint with simple décor, you immediately notice a cast of characters. Besides the two plastic swordfish adorning one wall and beer signs on the other, there are white tables and chairs for, maybe, twenty people, The bar seats probably another ten.
We settled at the bar while Judy was serving-up cold ones to the bar folks and talking-up a storm. Upon asking what was on tap, Judy declared: “We don’t do kegs anymore. I can’t carry them”!
So, we ordered drinks and onion rings to get us started.
Meanwhile Betty Jones strolled-in. All of 88-years old, she used to tend bar here, sits at the same table, has her own coffee cup and enjoys the same lunch every day. After serving her coffee, out came a lunch of bluegill, chips and a unique item called tuna-macaroni slaw.
I had to have some of that slaw, so we hammered the onion rings and ordered. With the slaw, I ordered a cheeseburger. Gayle, my wife, ordered the bluegill sandwich.
The large, hand-patted burger was excellent as was the bluegill sandwich.
The slaw included peas and was coated with a light dressing. It was delicious!
After learning more about Judy’s history, she mentioned how far away folks come for her food. At the bar were two cops from Chicago (on their day off) and a woman from somewhere.
We also talked to another character. John Jeffers is a veteran and wears glasses with an American flag on the lens over his right eye. He lost that eye in combat. Since the mid-1800’s his family has all served in the military. What a great American Family!
A visit to Waymire’s has to be your bucket list. Judy’s small menu is all delicious, and folks flock here each weekend for her prime rib. She orders it from a source in Nebraska and uses her own cooker. The reviews are stunning! It’s just another luscious location.