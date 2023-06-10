French trader, Antoine de lu Mothe Cadillac, led a group through Canada in 1701 to find a location for trading with Natives. They founded Fort Ponchartrain du Detroit. Detroit translates to “strait”, and that’s where they placed their fort.
In 1751, it was renamed Fort Detroit. In 1805, Augustus Woodward proposed a street lay-out similar to Washington D.C. The streets would fan-out in all directions from the center on the Detroit River. In 1815, Detroit became a city.
“Vehicle powered by gasoline” was patented by Karl Benz in 1886, but Henry Ford’s version appeared on Detroit streets in 1896. He eventually started production in 1908.
Since then, Detroit became known as “Motor City,” but unions took over automobile production and corruption took over the city. Thereafter, the city declined dramatically and lost nearly half its population.
Today, Detroit is still struggling, but organizations like the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy are leading the way to revitalization. And Hunting Place adjacent the Riverwalk has attracted a major automation exhibit, Automate — one of the largest such shows in North America. That’s why I’m here.
Detroit International Riverfront
Canada is about a half-mile across the Detroit River and the traffic back and forth through the connecting tunnel is constant. All along the river for about two miles is a revitalization led by the Conservancy. Running from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Park on the west to Mt. Elliott Park to the east, the river walk has become a major attraction.
The Dequindre Cut Freight Yard is a point of interest along the walk. It’s built from nine ship containers. Five of the containers are stacked to create a recreational space that includes a DJ booth, retail shops and a bar.
This past weekend, the Riverfront area hosted the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. Alex Palou won, but I don’t know how those Indy cars’ suspensions survived the terrible streets. I hope they filled all the potholes.
GM Center
The middle of the Riverfront is the GM Center — four connected towers also known as the Renaissance Center. One tower is GM Headquarters. Another is the Detroit Marriott and others include desirable restaurants.
Highlands is a classic steakhouse on the 71st floor, but tt’s difficult to get a seat at the bar for dinner. There’s Adiamo Detroit on the Riverfront, which is a classic Italian joint and always crowded. Potbelly’s is a sandwich shop, Fuell features Mediterranean cuisine, then there’s a classic seafood joint.
Joe Muir Seafood
Since 1929, this award-winning restaurant has brought downtown some of the best seafood available anywhere. Using only the best purveyors, Joe Muir’s menu is chuck-full of fish from international waters. Barramundi, swordfish, salmon, Dover sole, flounder and branzino are always on the menu. Domestic fish include walleye, trout and white fish. And there are steaks, an extraordinary wine list and a raw bar.
I had to start with some oysters, and they were plump and briny. Yum!
Next-up, the classic wedge salad. But this one is different from any I’ve had. It is deconstructed so you can mix the classic ingredients anyway you like.
Lastly, the barramundi stuffed with a crab and lobster looked inviting, so, I dove in. Served with haricot verts, carrots, you needed nothing else.
Fuell
Located on third floor of the Marriott, this eclectic spot offers Mediterranean grub, and the outside patio overlooks the River Walk. I’ve been told they have the best Kofta in Detroit. So, I had to try them. These sausage-like skewers are made with fresh kneaded ground lamb mixed with onion, garlic and Middle Eastern spices.
These juicy delights are charred over a grill until the outside is crisp. They were served with warm pitas, tzatziki (Greek yogurt-cucumber sauce), pickled red onion and tomato. They make a great gyro-style wrap.
The fried Brussels sprout salad served with goat cheese is also stellar.
It seemed that downtown Detroit had calmed down with the new events going-on until I heard that one of my colleagues was shot by a BB Gun drive-by that just missed his eye. Regardless, the River Front is a step in the right direction.