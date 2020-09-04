Native American mound builders were the first occupants in the area that is now Culver. According to the Culver and Lake Maxinkuckee Visitor Center, Miami Indians were first, then came the Potawatomies. Both were drawn by the lake whose name is derived from the Potawatomie word “Mog-sin-ke-ki,” which means "big stone country.”
In 1825, the first recorded white settler arrived, and within another 10 years, more settlers arrived. A school was founded in 1836, earlier than most settlements in northern Indiana.
In 1883, the Vandalia Rail Line came through and a depot was built, which is now the visitor center. This brought folks from larger cities, making Culver a boom-town.
In 1894, Henry Harrison Culver, who the town is named after, opened Culver Military Academy, now called Culver Academies.
Today, Culver has a lake shore area north of downtown adjacent the public beaches that’s a hot-spot. Downtown, there are more entertaining locations.
LAKE SHORE AREA
This area, adjacent the lake, is a popular location during summer months. Besides beaches, there are restaurants, a root beer stand, the visitor center, theater and even an outdoor amphitheater. Up the hill from the beach, there’s Papa’s Restaurant, a favorite for Culver Academies parents (not this year though as no visitors are allowed).
We’ve been to Culver several times, and a place with great lake ambience is The Lakehouse Grille. Upon entering, you are immediately drawn to a sun fish with full sail hanging from the ceiling. The dining room walls are adorned with antique lake décor of all types.
The partially covered outside patio overlooks the beaches and seats 30 or more, socially distanced. But, on this humid day, we chose to sit indoors and gaze at the memorabilia while perusing the menu.
After a stout bloody Mary from their housemade mix and a Moscow mule, we decided on their signature lobster and seafood bisque, which was outstanding. It’s loaded with bits of seafood and chunks of real lobster. The roux-based stock was rich, satisfying and easily slurped. We would go back just for that.
After sharing the bisque, Gayle, my wife, went with the crab cakes from the starter menu and added a serving of hand-cut chips. Chock-full of crab and deep-fried, these cakes were exceptional. Each bite dipped into the housemade remoulade made for perfection. The chips were also stellar, making this choice worth having again.
I decided on the cobb salad from the six salads available. The salad was mediocre, but the blue cheese dressing was wonderful. I dipped every bite of chicken into it.
Besides salads, the menu includes 10 starters, seven sandwiches (the tuna hoagie is popular), and eight burgers featuring the stunning “walking boss.” It’s a half-pound burger topped with corned beef, Swiss cheese, slaw and a fried egg. It takes a day to eat.
For entrees, there’s four pasta dishes, ribs, chicken, seafood (featuring Faroe Island salmon) and a choice of two steaks. So, there’s something for everyone in this classic lakeside restaurant.
DOWNTOWN IS A MUST
Main Street is four blocks west of the lake shore area, and the downtown area is lined with early-1900s buildings. One of those is the Andy Culver Clothier building, which now houses Fisher & Co. Clothiers. It offers top-shelf clothing for both sexes, so it gives you hint of what type of clientele visit this area.
Next door is the iconic Café Max Eatery & Tap. It’s the only place in Culver open for breakfast. The French toast is the local favorite.
Across the street, there’s another boutique, a candy store, a health food store and the Culver Academies Museum and Store.
Culver is a little more than 50 miles from Lake Country and a nice drive through corn and soybean fields, egg and dairy farms and small towns. Spend a day, and if they ever open the Academy to visitors, a tour is well worth it. The campus architecture is fabulous.
