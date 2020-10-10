Our ultimate quest is the most northern city in Wisconsin: Bayfield. To get there, we drove to the small burg of Delafield, Wisconsin. It’s also the home to St. John’s Academy and The Delafield Hotel, a unique boutique hotel. We were fortunate to get the last room on this night as the hotel was hosting a large wedding party. Watching the young bride escorted down the outdoor aisle by her father was a beautiful thing.
We then met old friends at the historic Red Circle Inn in Nashotah, Wisconsin, which is just down the road. We featured this circa-1840s bistro last year, and with sweetbreads on the menu, I was in heaven.
HEADING NORTH
We quickly moved north on I-39 out of Madison. Traffic was minimal, but as we crossed the Wisconsin River, the seventh time near Tomahawk, Wisconsin, southbound traffic increased dramatically. The Chippewas called the river “Weeskonsan,” which means “the gathering of waters,” and it’s likely where the name Wisconsin came from.
It was stunning. Vehicles and RVs were lined southbound for miles, pulling ATVs, boats, kayaks, bikes and whatever other toys they could manage to pull or load onto a trailer. This wall-to-wall traffic lasted all the way to the Lac du Flambeau Band of Chippewa Indian Reservation near Manitowish. There, the traffic started to thin a bit. With it being a Sunday, everyone was driving back to reality to start another week.
BAYFIELD
The Chequamegon Bay in northwest Wisconsin had a long history well before European’s arrived. Ojibwe (Chippewa), Huron, Ottawa and Sioux tribes all occupied the area and fondly named the lake “Gitche Gumee,” meaning “big water” in Ojibwe. A staple for northern tribes is wild rice. Cruising along the lakeshore, we saw several rice marshes.
Bayfield is named after British Admiral Henry Wolsey Bayfield, who surveyed Gitche Gumee in 1823-24. Settlers then arrived mostly by water; however, transportation stopped in the winter. If the bay froze, ice boats were used to transport goods to Ashland, about 20-plus miles south.
The town changed dramatically in 1855 when the Sault Saint Marie locks opened. That, and the arrival of Chicago, St. Paul, Minneapolis, and Omaha Railroad that came through in 1883, the rich timber and fishing in the area became available to the masses.
Today, Bayfield is Wisconsin’s smallest city and the gateway to the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. The county is also known as the “Berry Capitol of Wisconsin.” The city’s year-round population is less than 500, but it grows dramatically during the warmer months as artists come and go.
The hillside streets overlooking Lake Superior are lined with Victorian homes built by lumber and fishing barons. One is the Old Rittenhouse Inn, and according to the Inn’s Cookbook, it was completed in 1892 as a summer home by Civil War Gen. Allen Fuller. It’s named after pioneer Charles Rittenhouse from Philadelphia, who invested early in Bayfield’s construction.
The small downtown area is packed with inns, restaurants, bars, and boutiques, and after settling in at the inn, we strolled the tree-lined streets. The colors on the streets and afar on Madeline Island three miles out in the bay were glorious. That’s our destination tomorrow.
LANDMARK RESTAURANT
Located in the Inn’s parlor rooms, this destination fine food establishment has been one of the best in Wisconsin. We concur. It did not disappoint.
The dinner menu includes five starters, two salads, six entrees and multiple, fresh-made desserts — including local cherry pie. One entrée is always a Lake Superior fish, either whitefish or lake trout. So, the decision was easy. Served with local wild rice and grilled zucchini, the trout was spectacular, but small. The chef plated the trout with a shrimp and scallop scampi. I would have that dish again.
Gayle, my wife, went with the starter red Thai mussels. Those were also devoured.
The next morning, we enjoyed a delightful mimosa with our hardy breakfast served with a fresh-baked croissant. The veggie scramble with fried potatoes prepared me for a ferry ride, while Gayle ordered trout, which was a special. The slab of fresh fish was large and perfectly grilled.
MADELINE ISLAND
The largest island on the Apostle shoreline is the only one of the 22 islands that can be reached by ferry. The small village of LaPointe, where the ferry docks, was once the county seat, until it was moved to Bayfield.
The town boasts several shops, restaurants and a couple inns. Sadly, and in spite of what the websites indicate, the restaurants didn’t open until later in the day. So, we toured the island of about 300 people, and admired the splendid fall show.
After returning to the mainland, we were treated to an area delicacy, whitefish livers, which were featured at Greunke’s First Street Restaurant. Those and a Spotted Cow were perfect preparation for the short drive over to Black River Lodge, north of Ironwood, Michigan
