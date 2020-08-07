According to the St. Joseph County Historical Review, Corey Lake, near Three Rivers, Michigan, was originally occupied early by Algonquian-speaking people. Chief Sangamon was one of the early leaders when the first European settler arrived. The lake is named after that settler, Joshua Corry. It’s unknown why the spelling was changed. The first recorded plat was in 1835, and soon, the abundance of fish and game brought others.
In the late 1800s, the Grand View Hotel was built on the lake. Later, the Richelieu Lodge was built. It was still there in the '50s.
In the early 1900s, two camps were constructed: Eberhart and Wakeshma. Eberhart was the first YMCA camp in the country and together, they consume one-third of the shoreline
FOND MEMORIES
My oldest brother, Lowell, was 23 years older, and in 1945, he founded Shaum Electric in Elkhart, which is still operating. In the ‘50s, he purchased a lot on the lake. He cleared the lot, added a house trailer and pier, then a small boat with an outboard motor was put-in. It had enough power to pull us, and that’s where we learned to water ski.
Every summer, we visited and frequently pitched a tent. Campfires were always in order.
In the early 2000s, another brother, Larry, built a home on the lake just west of the old lot. He and his wife, Peg, lived there for a number of years before moving closer to Elkhart. It had a beautiful view with a large lawn leading to the lake.
Gayle, my wife, also has a teacher friend on the lake and has visited a couple times for lunch.
LAKE DINING
I don’t remember a restaurant on Corey Lake, but I do remember the marina. Besides lake necessities, it had groceries, sandwiches and ice cream. It’s still there.
Today, Happy Landing Restaurant is a lakefront establishment that enjoys a robust take-out business from lakers, many of which are call-in orders delivered directly to the docks across the road.
There are outdoor tables, called “The Sand Bar Patio,” and a bar room but neither were open. Inside, tables were spaced more than 10 feet apart. A refurbished old Schwinn bicycle fills one open space. We chose a table overlooking the lake with a gorgeous view.
There’s no pizza on the menu because there’s a joint down the road, but it’s loaded with bar fare and is extensive. It took time to decide, but meanwhile, I heard that their bloody Mary’s are stellar. That and a Leinenkugel Summer Shandy chaser (a real refreshing summer beer) selected from the list of seven drafts made for a great start.
They make their own secret bloody Mary mix, and it’s an unusual concoction. It went down easy.
Then, we walked on the wild side and ordered pork rinds. These crunchy treats took us back to the days when we munched cracklings. The serving is large, and we couldn’t finish them.
There are 18 other starters plus wings. The latter can be had with bone-in or not, and are the most popular carryout, according to Emily, an exceptional waitress.
You can build your own taco and your own burger or chose from four large salads. One is called the Protein Bowl and is loaded. You can also add more protein, such as chicken, beef or shrimp.
But for me, the final decision came down to a grouper po’boy or one of the three slider offerings. I chose the beef slider. The shaved ribeye was topped with gooey cheddar cheese and was slathered with horseradish aioli. These were a real treat and easily quaffed.
Meanwhile, Gayle went with another unusual item, crab jalapeno cheese bites. They were more than just “bites” and had a little heat.
Corey Lake is less than an hour from Lake Country, and Happy Landing’s view is worth the trip. While there, visit Hubbard’s Corey Lake Orchards. Currently, sunflowers are in peak season, but they lost most of their peach crop in the May freeze. They also offer wine, hard cider, brandy and all types of fresh produce.
