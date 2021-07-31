Wolcottville is tucked into the far southeast corner of LaGrange County, and in and around the town are some interesting destinations.
Besides a couple interesting parks, a nature reserve and lots of lakes, there’s Cook’s Bison Ranch just east of town, which I’ve written about in the past. Then, there are interesting lakefront restaurants.
RESTAURANTS DRAW LAKERS
Several of these obscure joints have been mentioned in past columns, but a favorite, the Beauty and Bull Bar and Grill, burned last year and is not reopening. One is the Adams Lake Pub, and another, Coody Brown’s Lakeside Grill, is just northwest of Wolcottville and is perched on a narrow land mass that separates Witmer Lake from Westler Lake. This joint with access to both lakes gets a lot of summer action.
COODY BROWN’S
Regardless of its remote location, Jeremy Parker’s joint has built a following from both boaters and passers-by. On this Monday evening, the place was packed. All the patio tables were taken, the family room had a waiting line, and we had to make an extra seat just to sit at the bar.
Bartenders Kari, and Jeremy’s brother, Grant, were slammed making many of their long list of specialty cocktails. Eventually, Kari took our drink orders while pointing out the six specials for the day.
EXTENSIVE MENU
Coody Brown’s menu is quintessential bar fare featuring wings, burgers and pizzas, but there are a number of unique items not found elsewhere.
The appetizer section lists eight items, and three are uniquely CB. One is the “crabber” — a popper stuffed with crab meat. Another is the Portobello fries. It’s a fresh portobello cap, sliced and breaded, then fried and served with a creamy horseradish sauce. But. if you want some real heat, try the volcano shrimp.
Wings are very popular, and you can order six or 50. Select from any of the eight sauces, including another CB original, raspberry reaper barbeque sauce.
There are three salads, including a grilled salmon salad, which appeared interesting. Choose from nine dressings, and if you want to kick your salad up a notch, CB offers a southwest version of each.
BASKETS
These are very popular, and there are five listed, but each of the five burger choices and six specialty sandwiches all come with fries or tater tots. The difference is that baskets come with their house-made slaw.
There are two sizes of wing baskets, fish and chips and chicken strips. But, the one that gets all the praise is the bluegill basket. It’s a CB favorite.
The highlight burger is the Coody burger. But, if you want to sweat, try the “jacked-up” jalapeno burger. Besides peppers, it includes bacon, pepper Jack cheese, barbeque sauce and is topped with an onion ring. Whew!
Heading the sandwich section is the Coody grinder. It’s a take on the traditional Philly cheese and includes similar ingredients and served with au jus.
ENTREES
There are eight entrees, including salmon, shrimp, pollock, blue gill, smothered chicken and their highly popular bourbon baby-back ribs. They are slow-roasted, then finished on the grill slathered with their special bourbon barbeque sauce. All entrees come with the choice of two sides.
On this day, we wanted to try two of the most popular items. So, I went with the Coody burger, and Gayle, my wife, choose the bluegill basket, but instead of fries, opted for onion rings.
This burger is colossal! It’s a half-pound patty served in a Kaiser roll and packed with mushrooms, bacon and Swiss cheese. It was very good but too large for me.
The bluegill was spot-on, not greasy, and came with the wonderful house-made slaw and tartar sauce. Now we know why it’s so popular.
The onion rings are also top-shelf.
Coody Brown’s is less than an hour from Lake Country through Amish country and another luscious location. Capture a patio seat and feed the fish and turtles. Then, check-out their T-shirts that say: “I got my Coody shot”!
