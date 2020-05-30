My heritage includes an old-order Mennonite background that sprechen Deutsch. So, I was exposed to Swiss/German food early on, but not a lot of sausages. Then we moved to Milwaukee. The German population there celebrates their heritage famously — always with beer and bratwurst. They’re especially popular at most sporting events and particularly at Lambeau Field. Last fall, we stopped at 1919 Kitchen and Tap inside Green Bay’s hallowed ground and munched on their famous beer brat while quaffing a cold one.
WHAT’S WURST
We’ve been fortunate to have traveled through Europe’s Germanic countries. Whether you’re in Germany, Austria, Eastern Switzerland or the Alsace region of eastern France, wurst are commonplace. Wurst (woorst) translates to sausage, and there are no less than 1,200 types — many named from the region where they originated, and we were able to sample many varieties.
Locally, the largest collection of authentic wurst can be found at Himmel Haus in Elkhart. Recently, they had knackwurst, leberkase (an awesome baked loaf of ground veal and pork), bratwurst, Thuringer sausage, blood sausage, liverwurst, mettwurst, beirwurst, Thuringer rotwurst, Jagdwurst, frankfurter wurstchen and others. All are imported.
On a recent soiree to Michigan, we stopped at Drier’s Meat Market in Three Oaks. Their meats are all house-made — many in their more than 100-year-old smokehouse. The Polish sausage, hot dogs, ham, baloney, liverwurst and German brats are all stellar. Their veal/pork brat mix is perfect, if you can find a bun large enough to hold the behemoth.
If you want to sample authentic Germanic sausages, mosey over to Moser’s Austrian Restaurant in New Carlisle and order their hot wurst plate. The smaller version comes with a Vienna bratwurst, Debrezinger sausage, Thuringer sausage and weisswurst. These tasty morsels are served with two different tangy mustards, rye bread, a pimento cheese spread and a large pretzel. It’s the best sampling this side of Wisconsin.
THE WURST QUEST
To seek the best brat (meaning ground meat) wurst, we looked for only homemade brats. Sources for the conventional ground pork-based brats included:
Poole’s Meat Market (Wabash)
Bullseye Marketplace (Three Rivers, Mich.)
Mill’s Grocery (Union, Mich.)
Martin’s Custom Butchery/Bales (Wakarusa/Syracuse)
Yoder’s Meat and Cheese (Shipshewana)
Martin’s Super Market (they’re everywhere)
Jamison’s Meats (Ft. Wayne)
Albright’s One Stop (Corunna)
Cook’s Bison Ranch (Wolcottville) — buffalo meat mixed with pork
Old Hoosier Meats (Middlebury)
Most brats were grilled after a soak in a beer/ketchup concoction, but for some, we tried retaining the moisture by steaming in beer with onions and peppers. Of these, Poole’s were better than the others, but none really stood out. Yoder’s Meat and Cheese, however, offers a veal/pork version, labeled “German bratwurst.” It was better than all the pork-only versions, but still not the best.
Adding veal to the pork, fat and spice mix, then ground very fine really makes a difference. Most authentic Germanic-style bratwurst include some veal. So, that’s what we pursued.
THE BEST
Retaining moisture during the grilling process is key, so the amount of fat content is critical. We found most of the pork-only brats became somewhat dry after grilling. You have to be careful to not overcook.
Unlike those conventional brats, which look simply like ground red meat in a casing, the authentic German bratwurst has a grayish-white color. Some have more seasoning than others and some can be a bit salty.
For a full-size brat (one that easily fills a sub bun), Drier’s and the imported brats from Himmel Haus are about equal. So, if you want “Made in America,” I would go with Drier’s.
Regardless of all that, the authentic Nuernberger bratwurst from Himmel Haus are simply the best. These miniature brats are about the size of a wiener, and grill nicely. They don’t split open quickly — keeping the moisture inside. And, you can eat more than one.
In Nuremberg, all the beer halls serve a plate that includes six of these small brats with mustard, sauerkraut and spaetzle or potatoes.
This past week, we verified by comparing a German brat, knackwurst with a Nuernberger brat — all grilled for lunch. Dabbed with a bit of Drier’s horseradish mustard, clearly the Nuernberger bratwurst was the best.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.