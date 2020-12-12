In spite of the current pandemic predicament, Christmas celebrations continue, albeit, a bit differently in some cases. Many outdoor traditions remain intact although some are reservation-only. Drive-thru light displays are particularly popular, but might have a long wait.
TRADITIONS NEAR AND FAR
Oakwood Resort has decked its halls, and the 20-foot, plus, beautifully decorated pine tree in the turn-around outside the lobby entrance looms large. To further celebrate the season, the annual “Breakfast with Santa” is scheduled from 8 to 11 a. m. Dec. 19. For New Year’s Eve, there is a special package for overnight stays.
The Wellfield Botanic Gardens in Elkhart presents its annual “Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights” walking tour. Open at noon every day except Mondays, tours must be scheduled by date and time for crowd control.
Then there’s Shipshewana. This delightful destination’s “Lights of Joy” holiday event opens at 6 p.m. through Jan. 2 (except Mondays). The entire flea market field is lined with multiple arrays of holiday scenes. The evening we visited, cars were backed-up for more than a mile on Ind. 5 from both the north and the south.
Further away is Fair Oaks Farms, another delightful destination that we wrote about in October. Every year this farm-themed campus in northwest Indiana decorates their nature trail and everything else, including tractors and other farm implements. Guests enjoy hot drinks and other treats along the way, then visit the Holiday Market, which opens at noon daily. Holiday events are available until Jan. 10, but the farm’s popular “Stories and Stars with Santa” is sold-out.
You can spend the night at the Fairfield Inn barn on the campus after enjoying a dinner in one of the Farmhouse Restaurants outdoor, heated igloos.
FORT WAYNE
Fort Wayne has several annual traditions and being less than an hour from Lake Country, it’s a comfortable drive to safely take in seasonal celebrations.
The spectacular drive-through Blue Jacket Fantasy of Lights at Franke Park opens at 6 p.m. nightly. The route through the 127 scenes of more than 300,000 LED lights is about two miles long, and new this year is a Christmas Market at the end. Featured are food and craft venders, music, additional Christmas displays and a huge “Santa Experience” tent. Besides an elaborate Narnia scene, there’s Santa’s Workshop. The market is open Dec. 10-13 and Dec. 17-23.
Downtown there’s an oasis — the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory. This year, the holiday theme is “Oh, Christmas Tree.” On display are an array of Christmas trees and other traditions from around the world offering a glimpse into some of the more unfamiliar Christmas traditions and symbolisms. Included are an unusual Polish upside-down tree, Italian ceppo shelves (stacked to form the shape of a tree) and the conservatory’s traditional, 12-foot poinsettia tree.
BLUFFTON
A little more than an hour drive from Lake Country is another worthy holiday destination.
Bluffton has a history dating back to 1838, and throughout the years, the settlement suffered significantly from Wabash River floods and subsequent malaria epidemics. Today, Bluffton is a vibrate farming community, the Wells County seat and home to a variety of industries and restaurants.
Some notable joints are Yergy’s State Road BBQ and Tyeger’s Pizza Parlour. Sadly, Yergy’s is closed, hopefully temporarily, and Tyeger’s has reduced hours. Locals claim that Tyeger’s pizza is the best in Indiana.
There are also some excellent family restaurants, namely Milli’s, The Corner Depot and Bummie’s Drive-in. The Corner Depot is particularly a local favorite that serves breakfast all day. The menu also features 11 craft burgers, 10 pizza varieties and an Indiana favorite — pork tenderloin. On this day, I went with the grilled tenderloin and was not disappointed. It was good as you can get!
Just outside of Bluffton is Ouabache State Park. Open at 6 p.m. through Dec. 31, the park offers a drive-through holiday display featuring the cleverly decorated fire tower and other displays. The park is famous for its buffalo herd, hiking trails and pristine Kunkel Lake.
Wherever you decide to go, enjoy this unusual holiday season, safely. Any of these destinations will definitely enlighten you and certainly improve your daily outlook on the current state of affairs.
