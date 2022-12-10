So it has been told, immigrants from the Canary Islands brought a recipe for stew called chili con carne (chili with meat) with them when they settled San Antonio in the early 1700’s.
Myths about chili’s origin are not hard to find. One is that a Spanish nun, Sister Mary of Agreda, appeared to Native Americans in the early 1600’s and returned with the first recipe for chili. That version consisted of spicey chili peppers, venison, onions, and tomatoes.
In the 1880s, chili stands became popular in San Antonio. Women known as “chili queens” served “bowls o’ red” to customers, and the fame of chili con carne began to spread across the country. The 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago featured the dish at the San Antonio Chili Stand.
Since then, chili has become a popular dish across the United States. However, the association with Texas remains strong, and in 1977, the Texas legislature declared chili as the official state dish.
Today, debates at chili cook-offs are at the forefront regarding which ingredients compose “real” chili. For many Texans, a “bowl o’ red” contains nothing more than chili peppers, meat, and spices.
Midwestern versions often add beans and other ingredients into the mix. In some areas, they even add chocolate to the tomato-base.
Years ago, we tail-gated on “the hill” prior to every Purdue home football game. A special crew (all high school and college buddies) that owned and operated “Leroy” — a 1969 fire truck decorated in all things Purdue and named after Purdue great Leroy Keys — had a chili-cookoff at the last home game. They often threw everything in the garbage can into their special concoctions, but invariably, the winner incorporated chocolate in some fashion.
Cincinnati Chili
In the early 1900s, Greek and Macedonian immigrants meandered down the Ohio River and landed at Cincinnati. Brothers Tom and John Kiradjieff opened Empress Chili Parlor in 1922. They took a version of a common Greek stew seasoned with Mediterranean spices and named it “chili”.
Adding spaghetti to this concoction came later as workers requested more hardy servings.
Today, besides chili powder and cumin, many Cincinnati variations include such spices as cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, oregano, Worchester sauce, allspice, paprika and even powdered cocoa or other unsweetened chocolate.
Skyline Chili has become one of the most prominent versions to evolve from the Cincinnati chili phenomenon. It includes most all the spices and is served with spaghetti or even a hot dog. They have franchises throughout the Midwest.
Local Chili
Many restaurants serve some version of chili. In Elkhart County, chili connoisseurs report that chili served at Michaels, Cappy’s Northside Tavern and Rico’s at the Bulldog (all in Elkhart) serve chili variation. Cappy’s makes a particularly good “white chili” (incorporates chicken and white beans). Our high school class had a lunch in November at Rico’s and a couple declared their variation to be excellent.
Goshen’s South Side Soda Shop serves their Eastern Pennsylvania version of chili in a soda glass, and it has received raves. Olympia Candy Kitchen also concocts a mean chili.
In Lake Country, I’ve sampled versions from the Sleepy Owl, Huntington Street Bar and Grill, The Pier Restaurant and Stacy’s Restaurant and Family Dining. Of these, I would say that the Pier’s is stellar, but unfortunately, it’s not served except at special events. Served with a grilled cheese, it was an ultimate comfort food on a frigid January day.
Lately, Stacy’s Restaurant and Family Dining chili has come to the forefront, and sure enough, it is as good as I’ve had. Chunks of tomato, ground beef and onion dominate. Unlike may versions, it’s not overwhelmed by red beans. It’s simply a perfectly spiced version with a bit of heat in the background. That and a grilled cheese with tomato and onion makes for an outstanding lunch on any winter day.
If you are a chili aficionado, you need to try these options. All will make your day, and some places will even sell it by the gallon!